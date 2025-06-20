Dog owners say their bond with their pet is more satisfying than with their partner

In recent years, a remarkable trend has emerged among dog owners: many now claim their bond with their furry companions surpasses the emotional satisfaction found in romantic relationships. From heartwarming anecdotes to data-driven studies, evidence suggests that dogs offer comfort, loyalty, and warmth that some people struggle to find elsewhere. This cultural shift is fueling conversations about the evolving role of pets in our lives, with researchers closely examining why humans form such deep attachments to their canine friends.