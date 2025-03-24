Doctors Reveal Why American Kids Are Getting Sicker Than Children in Other Countries

The United States spends more on healthcare than any nation on earth: $12,555 per person annually, according to 2023 data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Our National Institutes of Health invests $9.2 billion yearly in pediatric research alone. Yet the statistics tell a troubling story: American children experience autism at nearly triple the global rate (1 in 36 versus 1 in 100). Our childhood obesity rate sits at 20.3%, compared to just 5.7% globally. What explains this American health anomaly? The data demands closer examination.