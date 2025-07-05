Throughout history, groundbreaking discoveries have often faced suppression by powerful entities. These discoveries, if made public, could potentially disrupt economic, political, or social structures. The reasons for such cover-ups range from maintaining the status quo to controlling sensitive information that could alter the balance of power. As we delve into this intriguing topic, we explore a countdown of 15 major discoveries that were immediately covered up. Each of these cases offers a glimpse into the complex interplay between knowledge and power.