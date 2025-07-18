Dark Oxygen Discovery Rewrites Ocean Science: Deep-Sea Rocks Are Natural Batteries

A stunning scientific breakthrough has upended our understanding of the ocean’s depths: researchers have discovered that oxygen can be produced in the pitch-black regions of the seafloor, far removed from sunlight. This “dark oxygen” is not the result of photosynthesis, but a product of unexpected chemical reactions occurring within deep-sea rocks. These rocks act as natural geobatteries, generating electrical currents and releasing oxygen—a phenomenon that promises to reshape marine science. The implications for life in the ocean’s abyss and our knowledge of Earth’s biogeochemical processes are profound and far-reaching.