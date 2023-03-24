Celebrities With The Most Beautiful Faces According to Science

Science never lies, so when it tells us a celebrity is beautiful, we better believe it. Based on scientific measurements, people have more beautiful faces than others. But there’s a reason these celebrities are on the big screen. Whether they have perfectly symmetrical faces or lips that we can’t help but stare at, science gives us various numbers and ratios that determine why certain faces are more beautiful than others, although we do truly believe everyone is beautiful. There are just some people out there that are nicer to look at, which is why we love staring at these men and women’s faces a little bit too much.

The ancient Greeks were onto something, though, when they determined the ratio of beauty. The closer you are to 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful you are. According to Deepika Rajani from Daily Mail, it all comes down to the Golden Ratio. She said, “the length and the width of someone’s face are measured and then the results are divided. According to the Golden Ratio, the ideal result is roughly 1.6. Measurements are then taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose, and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin.” Beauty is also determined by 29 points on a person’s face. For example, if you have thick lips, you’ll rank higher on the score than those who have thin lips. Beauty is only skin deep, but it’s also based on measurements and science. That may or may not be good news for you, so we’ll just keep on believing beauty is in the eye of the beholder.