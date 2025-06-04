Home Animals Can dogs eat cheese? Here are the types that are safe for your pet.
Animals

Can dogs eat cheese? Here are the types that are safe for your pet.

By Chu E. - June 3, 2025

As a dog owner, you might often wonder which human foods are safe for your furry companion. One such food that sparks curiosity is cheese. With its delightful taste and creamy texture, cheese is a favorite in many households. But is it safe for dogs to indulge in this dairy delight? Understanding the types of cheese that are safe for dogs and the appropriate portion sizes is important for ensuring your pet’s health. Join us as we explore the world of cheese and its compatibility with canine diets.

1. Cheddar Cheese

Source: by jeffreyw, licensed under CC BY 2.0

Cheddar cheese is a popular choice among dog owners looking to share a tasty treat with their pets. Known for its distinct flavor and firm texture, cheddar is not only delicious but also safer for dogs compared to other cheeses. This is because cheddar cheese contains lower levels of lactose, which makes it easier for dogs to digest. However, it’s crucial to offer cheddar in moderation, as its high fat content can lead to weight gain if consumed excessively. Always ensure that the cheese is plain, avoiding any added ingredients that could be harmful to your pet.

2. Mozzarella Cheese

A curious dog eagerly sniffs a plate of creamy mozzarella cheese, hoping for a tasty, dog-friendly treat. | Image source: mozzarella-battipaglia.it

Mozzarella cheese is another excellent option for dogs, particularly because it is low in fat and typically low in lactose. Its soft texture and mild flavor make it a delightful treat for your furry friend. This cheese can be a great choice for dogs who might be sensitive to richer, heavier cheeses. As with any treat, it’s important to offer mozzarella in moderation to maintain a balanced diet. Always ensure that the mozzarella you provide is plain and free from seasonings or additives that could harm your dog’s health.

3. Cottage Cheese

Two eager dogs sit by a bowl of creamy cottage cheese, ready for their healthy treat. | Image source: publicdomainpictures.net

Cottage cheese stands out as a nutritious option for dogs, offering a high protein and calcium content. It is also low in fat, making it a smart choice for pets needing to watch their calorie intake. The mild flavor and soft texture of cottage cheese can be particularly appealing to dogs, and it can be easily mixed into their regular meals to boost nutritional value. As with other cheeses, it’s important to ensure that the cottage cheese is plain, avoiding varieties with added salt or flavorings that could adversely affect your dog’s health.

4. Swiss Cheese

A pair of delighted dogs eagerly nibble on slices of Swiss cheese, enjoying a dog-friendly treat. | Image source: wallpaperflare.com

Swiss cheese is another dog-friendly option, primarily due to its lower lactose levels. This makes it easier on a dog’s digestive system, reducing the likelihood of stomach upset. Known for its distinctive holes and mild, nutty flavor, Swiss cheese can be a delightful treat for your canine companion. However, it’s important to offer it in small quantities to prevent excessive calorie intake. As always, ensure the cheese is plain and free from any spices or additives that could pose a risk to your pet’s health. Moderation is key when treating your dog to Swiss cheese.

5. String Cheese

A playful pup eagerly awaits a tasty reward of string cheese, perfect for training sessions. | Image source: ethnojunkie.com

String cheese, typically crafted from mozzarella, is a convenient choice for dog owners. Its unique form allows for easy portion control, making it an ideal training treat. The mild taste and soft, peelable texture can be highly appealing to dogs, motivating them during training sessions. Since string cheese is often low in fat, it aligns well with a healthy canine diet when given in moderation. Remember to ensure that the string cheese is plain and free from any additional flavors or seasonings that might not be suitable for your pet.

6. Goat Cheese

Source: freefoodphotos.com

Goat cheese is another suitable option for dogs, primarily because it is easier to digest due to its lower lactose levels. Its creamy texture and distinct flavor can make it an exciting treat for your pet. The nutritional profile of goat cheese includes beneficial proteins and essential vitamins, contributing positively to your dog’s diet when offered in moderation. As with all cheeses, it’s crucial to provide goat cheese plain, steering clear of any added spices or herbs that might not be safe for your furry friend. Moderation remains key to keeping treats healthy and safe.

7. Parmesan Cheese

Two eager dogs sit patiently beside a wedge of parmesan cheese, anticipating their low-lactose treat. | Image source: flickr.com

Parmesan cheese, known for its rich flavor and granular texture, can be a safe option for dogs due to its low lactose content. Being an aged cheese, it is typically easier for dogs to digest. However, it’s crucial to use parmesan sparingly. The high sodium content in parmesan can pose health risks if consumed in large quantities. A small sprinkle of parmesan over your dog’s meal can add a burst of flavor without compromising their health. Always ensure the cheese is offered plain, avoiding any additives that could affect your dog’s well-being.

8. Ricotta Cheese

A playful duo of dogs eagerly awaits their treat of creamy ricotta cheese in a cozy kitchen setting. | Image source: grillachef.com

Ricotta cheese, with its soft and creamy texture, can be a delightful treat for dogs. It is generally considered safe, but it’s important to offer it in moderation due to its higher fat content. Rich in calcium and proteins, ricotta can provide some nutritional benefits to your pet. However, excessive consumption might lead to weight gain or digestive issues. As with other cheeses, ensure that the ricotta you offer is plain, without any added sugars or flavorings that could be harmful to your dog. Moderation ensures a healthy balance in your dog’s diet.

9. Cream Cheese

Image source: cookbookarchaeology.com

Cream cheese, known for its smooth and creamy texture, can be an enticing treat for dogs. When offered in very small amounts, it can be a safe and enjoyable addition to their diet. It’s important to choose plain cream cheese, avoiding any varieties with added flavors, spices, or sweeteners that could be harmful. The richness of cream cheese means that even a little goes a long way, and overindulgence should be avoided. Used sparingly, cream cheese can serve as a tasty reward or a way to administer medication to your pet.

10. Provolone Cheese

Image source: Photo by Francesco Paggiaro on Pexels

Provolone cheese, with its mild and slightly tangy flavor, can be a pleasant treat for dogs when given occasionally. Its smoother texture and subtle taste make it a palatable choice for many pets. While provolone is generally safe, it’s important to offer it in moderation to avoid adding excessive calories to your dog’s diet. Like all cheeses, ensure that the provolone you provide is plain, without any added spices or ingredients that could be detrimental to your dog’s health. A small slice can be a delightful reward, adding variety to their treat options.

11. Feta Cheese

Image source: Photo by freestocks.org on Pexels

Feta cheese, known for its crumbly texture and tangy flavor, can be given to dogs, but with caution. Due to its higher salt content, it’s best to offer feta in very small amounts. While a tiny sprinkle can add a unique taste to your dog’s meal, overindulgence could lead to sodium-related health issues. Always choose plain feta, steering clear of versions marinated in oils or herbs that might not be suitable for your pet. Using feta sparingly ensures your dog enjoys a flavorful treat without compromising their well-being.

12. Blue Cheese – Avoid

Image source: rawpixel.com

Blue cheese, while a delicacy for many humans, should be avoided when it comes to feeding dogs. The mold cultures that give blue cheese its distinctive flavor and appearance can be harmful to dogs, potentially leading to serious health issues. These mold cultures produce compounds like roquefortine C, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and even seizures in dogs. To ensure your pet’s safety, it’s best to keep blue cheese off their menu entirely. Opt for safer cheese alternatives that provide the taste and nutrients without the risks associated with blue cheese.

13. Brie Cheese – Avoid

Image source: wuestenigel.com

Brie cheese, although creamy and delicious to humans, is best avoided for dogs. Its high fat content can contribute to obesity and pancreatitis, while the mold used in its production poses additional risks. The soft, ripened nature of brie means it contains mold cultures similar to those in blue cheese, which can be harmful to your canine companion. To prevent potential health issues, it’s advisable to keep brie cheese out of your dog’s diet. Instead, consider safer cheese options that offer the taste and texture dogs enjoy without the associated risks.

14. Alternatives: Peanut Butter

Image source: wuestenigel.com

Peanut butter is a beloved alternative treat for dogs, offering a rich source of healthy fats and proteins. Its creamy texture and nutty flavor make it a favorite among many pets. When choosing peanut butter, it’s crucial to ensure it is free from xylitol, a sugar substitute that is toxic to dogs. A small spoonful can be used as a reward or to disguise medication, making it both a tasty and functional treat. Incorporating peanut butter into your dog’s diet can provide variety while maintaining nutritional balance.

15. Alternatives: Carrots

Image source: publicdomainpictures.net

Carrots are an excellent, low-calorie snack for dogs, rich in essential vitamins and fiber. Their crunchy texture not only makes them enjoyable for chewing but also helps in maintaining dental health by reducing plaque buildup. Packed with beta-carotene, carrots support vision and overall eye health in dogs. Whether served raw, cooked, or sliced, they are a versatile addition to your pet’s diet. As a nutritious alternative to cheese, carrots offer a satisfying crunch that dogs love, while keeping their calorie intake in check.

16. Alternatives: Apple Slices

Source: Unspalsh

Apple slices offer a refreshing and healthy treat for dogs, packed with vitamins A and C. Their natural sweetness and crisp texture make them an appealing snack. However, it’s essential to remove the seeds and core before serving, as apple seeds contain cyanide, which is toxic to dogs. Sliced apples can aid in dental health by helping clean your dog’s teeth and freshen their breath. As a nutritious alternative to cheese, apple slices provide a delightful crunch while contributing to your pet’s overall well-being.

17. Alternatives: Sweet Potatoes

A wholesome display of sweet potatoes, highlighting their role as a fiber-rich treat for dog nutrition. | Image source: wuestenigel.com

Sweet potatoes are a nutritious alternative for dogs, offering a rich source of fiber and essential vitamins. When cooked and served plain, they can be a delightful addition to your pet’s diet. Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A, which supports vision and immune function, and their natural sweetness often appeals to dogs. Whether baked, boiled, or mashed, sweet potatoes can provide a wholesome treat without the extra calories found in cheese. Always ensure they are prepared without added spices or sugar to keep them safe and healthy for your furry friend.

18. Alternatives: Pumpkin

A dog with a pumpkin | Image source: Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Pumpkin is a fantastic addition to a dog’s diet, especially for supporting healthy digestion. Its high fiber content can help regulate digestive issues, such as constipation or diarrhea. Always serve pumpkin plain, without any added sugars or spices, to ensure it’s safe for your pet. Canned pumpkin (not pie filling) or fresh, cooked pumpkin can be easily mixed into your dog’s meals. Rich in vitamins and minerals, pumpkin provides a nutritious boost while maintaining a low-calorie profile. This tasty alternative can enhance your dog’s diet, offering both flavor and health benefits.

19. Alternatives: Cooked Chicken

Tender, perfectly cooked chicken pieces sit ready to provide your pup with a delicious, protein-packed meal. | Image source: Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels

Cooked chicken is a versatile and lean source of protein, making it an excellent addition to a dog’s diet. Its high protein content supports muscle development and maintenance, while being gentle on the stomach. When preparing chicken for your dog, ensure it’s cooked thoroughly and served plain, without seasoning, garlic, or onions. Whether added to meals or offered as a standalone treat, cooked chicken can provide essential nutrients and enhance your pet’s overall diet. This simple yet nutritious alternative to cheese is both satisfying and beneficial for your furry friend.

20. Alternatives: Plain Yogurt

Image source: innaturale.com

Plain yogurt can be a nutritious and tasty treat for dogs, providing beneficial probiotics that support digestive health. Its creamy texture and mild flavor make it an enjoyable option for many pets. However, it’s important to be mindful of potential lactose intolerance in some dogs, as yogurt does contain lactose. Opt for unsweetened and unflavored varieties, avoiding any with added sugars or artificial sweeteners. A small serving can enhance your dog’s diet, offering both taste and nutritional benefits. Yogurt can be a refreshing alternative to cheese, adding diversity to your pet’s treat options.

21. Alternatives: Green Beans

Image source: publicdomainpictures.net

Green beans are an excellent low-calorie snack for dogs, packed with essential vitamins and fiber. Their crunchy texture and mild taste make them an appealing treat for many pets. Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like iron and calcium, green beans support overall health and wellness. They can be served raw, steamed, or cooked, but should always be plain without added salt or seasonings. This nutritious alternative to cheese can help keep your dog’s diet balanced while providing a satisfying, crunchy snack.

22. Alternatives: Banana Slices

A banana peeled and sliced on light background. Image Source: Unsplash

Banana slices provide a delicious and potassium-rich treat for dogs, packed with vitamins B6 and C. Their natural sweetness and soft texture make bananas an enticing snack for many pets. However, due to their sugar content, it’s important to offer bananas in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake. Serve bananas plain, without any added sugars or toppings, to ensure they remain a healthy option. As a nutritious alternative to cheese, banana slices can add variety to your dog’s diet while contributing valuable nutrients.

23. Alternatives: Oatmeal

A hearty bowl of oatmeal enriched with fiber, promoting optimal digestive health for your beloved pup. | Image source: freestockphotos.biz

Oatmeal is a beneficial addition to a dog’s diet, particularly for those with digestive issues, due to its high fiber content. It’s a wholesome grain that can support regular bowel movements and promote overall digestive health. When preparing oatmeal for your pet, ensure it is cooked and served plain, without added sugars or flavorings. A small portion mixed into your dog’s regular meals can enhance nutritional intake, offering essential nutrients like iron and B vitamins. This versatile alternative to cheese can contribute to a balanced diet, supporting your pet’s well-being.

24. Alternatives: Cucumber

Image source: pixabay.com

Cucumbers are a refreshing and hydrating snack for dogs, perfect for adding a low-calorie crunch to their diet. Rich in water content and vital nutrients like vitamin K, cucumbers can help keep your pet hydrated and healthy. Their crisp texture makes them an enjoyable treat, particularly on warm days. Serve cucumbers sliced and plain, ensuring they are free from any added salts or seasonings that could be harmful. This nutritious alternative to cheese offers a satisfying snack that contributes to a balanced diet while maintaining your dog’s hydration.

25. Alternatives: Sardines

A vibrant assortment of omega-3 rich sardines, perfect for keeping your furry friend healthy and happy. | Image source: publicdomainpictures.net

Sardines are a nutrient-rich treat for dogs, packed with omega-3 fatty acids that support skin, coat, and joint health. These small fish are also high in protein and essential vitamins like B12 and D, making them a valuable addition to your pet’s diet. When serving sardines, opt for those packed in water and ensure they are plain, without any added oils or seasonings. A small portion can be mixed into your dog’s meal to boost its nutritional value. This tasty alternative to cheese can enhance your dog’s diet with heart-healthy benefits.

Wrap-up

Source: Unsplash, Azzedine Rouichi

In conclusion, while certain cheeses like cheddar, mozzarella, and cottage cheese can be safe for dogs when offered in moderation, others like blue cheese and brie should be avoided due to their harmful properties. It’s crucial to choose plain varieties, free from additives, to ensure your pet’s safety. Additionally, incorporating alternative treats like carrots, apples, and cucumbers provides variety and essential nutrients to your dog’s diet. Always monitor your pet’s reactions to new foods and consult with a veterinarian if you have concerns. By offering a balanced diet, you can keep your dog healthy and happy.

