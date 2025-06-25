Anxiety Might Actually Be a Superpower: 23 Evolutionary Advantages of Worried Minds

Anxiety is often viewed as a modern affliction—a troublesome companion that hinders happiness and productivity. But what if our worried minds are actually evolutionary marvels, finely tuned by millennia of natural selection? Far from being a flaw, anxiety may have helped our ancestors survive in dangerous, unpredictable worlds. Traits like vigilance, caution, and planning—common among anxious individuals—were once vital for avoiding threats and building social bonds. By understanding anxiety’s deep roots, we can appreciate its role as a protective force, offering a fresh perspective on what it means to worry.