AI technology, once heralded as the dawn of a new era, is now revealing its darker side. Immediate threats to privacy, jobs, and mental health are becoming more apparent. Dr. Elaine Roberts, a leading researcher in AI ethics, recently highlighted these issues. “The rapid deployment of AI is outpacing our ability to manage its consequences,” she stated in a recent interview. This report sheds light on AI’s unintended effects, emphasizing that the tech’s integration into everyday life is not without cost. The urgency to address these challenges has sparked a global conversation on the need for responsible AI practices.