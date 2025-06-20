Adopting a Senior Cat: Why Older Pets Might Be the Perfect Addition to Your Home

When people visit animal shelters, their eyes often gravitate toward playful kittens, leaving senior cats waiting in the shadows. Misconceptions about aging pets—such as health concerns or adaptability—mean many older felines are overlooked, despite their loving natures. Yet, those who choose to adopt a senior cat often discover deeply rewarding relationships. Older cats offer calm companionship, established personalities, and plenty of affection. By opening your heart to a mature feline, you may find that the perfect pet isn’t the youngest, but the one with years of love left to give.