9 Mad Scientists Who Tried to Play God With Nature

Throughout history, the allure of transcending natural boundaries has captivated many scientists, leading them to challenge ethical and scientific norms in their pursuit to control, alter, or create life. This quest has resulted in groundbreaking discoveries and notorious scandals, highlighting the complex interplay between ambition, curiosity, and the consequences of tampering with nature. From the fictional Victor Frankenstein to real-life figures like He Jiankui, these individuals exemplify humanity’s enduring fascination with playing God. (en.wikipedia.org)