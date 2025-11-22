9 Inventions Turning Pollution Into Power

Pollution isn’t just an environmental threat—it’s also a wasted resource. Innovative minds around the globe are inventing ways to capture pollution and transform it into usable energy. These solutions not only cut greenhouse gas emissions but also provide new, sustainable sources of electricity and fuel. Here are nine groundbreaking inventions that are turning pollution into power and helping pave the way towards a cleaner, greener future.
