Home Animals 7 Best Calming Treats for Dogs That Need Some Relaxation
Animals

By Trista - June 3, 2025

Just like humans, dogs can experience anxiety and stress for a variety of reasons, including loud noises, separation from their owners, visits to the vet, or new environments. An anxious dog might display behaviors such as excessive barking, pacing, or destructive chewing, all of which negatively impact their overall well-being. Fortunately, calming treats offer a gentle, effective solution to ease your furry friend’s anxiety and help them regain a sense of balance and tranquility. Formulated with natural ingredients like chamomile, valerian root, and CBD, these treats not only soothe your dog’s nerves but also enhance their quality of life. Let’s explore seven of the best calming treats designed specifically to help your canine companion relax.

1. Zesty Paws Calming Bites

Image source: Photo by Жанна Алимкулова on Pexels

Zesty Paws Calming Bites stand out as a popular choice among dog owners seeking effective anxiety relief for their furry friends. These soft chews contain Suntheanine, a pure form of L-theanine clinically proven to promote relaxation without causing drowsiness. Additionally, ingredients like chamomile and valerian root further enhance their soothing effects, helping manage common anxiety-related behaviors such as excessive barking, hyperactivity, and destructive chewing. Many pet owners appreciate their enticing peanut butter flavor, making them highly palatable even for picky eaters. Compared to similar calming treats, Zesty Paws is frequently praised for its fast-acting formula and noticeable calming results. Check out this expert review from PetMD to learn more.

2. VetriScience Composure Chews

Image source: Photo by Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels

If you’re searching for a veterinarian-approved solution to your dog’s anxiety, VetriScience Composure Chews are an excellent option. Formulated with natural, soothing ingredients like colostrum and L-theanine, these soft chews work synergistically to support relaxation and reduce stress-related behaviors. Colostrum, a nutrient-rich substance, helps balance your dog’s mood, while L-theanine promotes calmness without sedation. Unlike some calming products that may induce lethargy, Composure Chews help dogs remain alert yet relaxed, making them ideal for daily use or situational anxiety. Many pet parents find these chews particularly beneficial during thunderstorms, vet visits, or travel. For more insights, visit this comprehensive review by the American Kennel Club.

3. Pet Naturals Calming Dog Chews

Image source: Photo by Sumeet Ahire on Pexels

Pet Naturals Calming Dog Chews provide a gentle yet effective way to ease your dog’s stress during challenging situations. These tasty chews contain natural calming agents like thiamine (Vitamin B1) and ginger, ingredients known to promote relaxation and soothe upset stomachs often associated with anxiety. Ideal for situational stressors such as car rides, fireworks, or grooming appointments, Pet Naturals chews help your dog remain composed without sedation. Compared to other calming treats, these chews are particularly praised for their affordability and effectiveness in addressing temporary anxieties. Learn more about their benefits from this informative review at PetGuide.

4. NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid

Source: Pexels

NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid is specifically created to ease your dog’s anxiety during stressful events like travel or thunderstorms. These soft chews feature key calming ingredients such as melatonin, which promotes restful relaxation, and ginger, which helps soothe nervous stomachs. Unlike some alternatives, NaturVet’s formula is designed to gently calm dogs without causing excessive drowsiness. Pet owners frequently choose Quiet Moments for its effectiveness in managing situational anxieties, particularly during loud noises or car rides. For additional details and insights, check out this in-depth review available at Petco.

5. Smartbones Calming Care Sticks

Image source: Photo by Kim Dubois on Pexels

Smartbones Calming Care Sticks offer an innovative, rawhide-free solution for dogs needing a little extra help unwinding. These chew sticks combine anxiety-reducing ingredients like chamomile and lavender, both known for their naturally calming aromas and soothing effects. Unlike traditional rawhide chews, Smartbones are highly digestible, reducing choking hazards and digestive issues. Pet owners appreciate their dual benefits, providing stress reduction alongside healthy chewing habits that support dental hygiene. Many dog parents find these sticks especially effective for mild anxieties or daily stress relief compared to more potent products. For additional insights, read this comprehensive review from Top Dog Tips.

6. PremiumCare Calming Treats

Image source: Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

PremiumCare Calming Treats provide a powerful yet natural remedy to help dogs manage anxiety and stress. These soft chews feature calming ingredients such as hemp oil, known for its soothing properties, and valerian root, traditionally used to ease nervousness and promote relaxation. Dog owners frequently note improvements in behaviors like excessive barking, pacing, and agitation, making these treats ideal for both situational and chronic anxiety relief. Compared to similar products, PremiumCare stands out due to its potent combination of natural ingredients and consistent effectiveness. Discover more about these calming treats through this detailed review from Canine Journal.

7. Pawlife Calming Treats

Image Source: Pexels

Pawlife Calming Treats offer your dog soothing relief through a thoughtfully crafted blend of organic hemp, chamomile, and passion flower. These ingredients effectively target general anxiety, helping your pup stay calm during stressful situations or day-to-day triggers. Owners often notice reduced restlessness and improved overall demeanor after consistent use. Compared to other calming treats, Pawlife stands out for its commitment to organic, high-quality ingredients that are gentle yet effective. Its palatable formula ensures even picky dogs enjoy their calming snack, making anxiety management hassle-free and enjoyable. For further information, explore this detailed review by DogTime.

Conclusion

A happy, relaxed dog sleeps peacefully beside its owner, sharing a quiet moment of gentle bonding and warmth. | Image source: Photo by Andres Ayrton on Pexels

Finding the right calming treat can significantly enhance your dog’s quality of life, helping them stay relaxed and comfortable during stressful situations. As we’ve explored, products like Zesty Paws Calming Bites, VetriScience Composure Chews, and Pawlife Calming Treats offer diverse blends of natural ingredients tailored to soothe anxiety effectively. Always consider your dog’s unique needs, preferences, and specific anxiety triggers when choosing the best calming treat. However, if your pet experiences chronic or severe anxiety, it’s crucial to consult your veterinarian to discuss comprehensive treatment options. By taking proactive steps, you’ll ensure a happier, calmer, and healthier life for your beloved companion.

