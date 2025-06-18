5 Surprising Ways Plants Taste Their World (Plus 22 Species That Do It Best)

Plants may seem passive, but science now shows they are anything but. Beneath their still surfaces, plants actively sense and respond to their world, employing chemical detection strategies that often echo the act of tasting. From sniffing out vital soil nutrients to recognizing the chemical fingerprints of pests, plants use an astonishing array of sensory tools to survive and flourish. In this article, you’ll discover five incredible ways plants “taste” their environment—and meet 22 species that are true masters of this hidden sensory art.