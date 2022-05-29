The Most Technologically Advanced Countries In The World

It is truly difficult to make any official statement regarding the most technologically advanced countries by ranking them. However, we felt we could do a list of the best based on a rigorous set of information about these nations. Including international reports via United Nations information. Along with global finance reports, a nation’s Digital Competitive Score, the likelihood of high tech use in the average home, and how all of this connects to per capita GDP for a country. Moreover, we felt it would also be fair to look into the technological innovation coming from a nation or key research members of a nation were part of.

On top of this, we also measured things like average internet speed and access to it. While small to some, this type of thing is an easy way to determine how advanced your country is. We also felt that it would be good to include how often a government encourages or finances non-weapon or medication research in technological fields. While weapons and medications are clearly important, these things do not necessarily prove a nation is technologically advanced compared to others. Finally, we had to consider manufacturing done on tech products in a country along with any major tech brands currently based there.

Pakistan

Major Tech Produced: Information Technology

If you’re surprised to see a nation like Pakistan on a list like this, we do not blame you. However, there are several Pakistani men and women involved in scientific fields, especially when it comes to engineering. This is especially true in software engineering. Pakistani citizens have also been part of innovative scientific studies in other countries too. When it comes to information technology, Pakistan is certainly one of the more technologically advanced nations. This is due to their current position as well as the rapid growth and evolution they are seeing in this field. This place also used to be the center of major learning thousands of years ago.