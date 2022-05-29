The Most Technologically Advanced Countries In The World

It is truly difficult to make any official statement regarding the most technologically advanced countries by ranking them. However, we felt we could do a list of the best based on a rigorous set of information about these nations. Including international reports via United Nations information. Along with global finance reports, a nation’s Digital Competitive Score, the likelihood of high tech use in the average home, and how all of this connects to per capita GDP for a country. Moreover, we felt it would also be fair to look into the technological innovation coming from a nation or key research members of a nation were part of.
On top of this, we also measured things like average internet speed and access to it. While small to some, this type of thing is an easy way to determine how advanced your country is. We also felt that it would be good to include how often a government encourages or finances non-weapon or medication research in technological fields. While weapons and medications are clearly important, these things do not necessarily prove a nation is technologically advanced compared to others. Finally, we had to consider manufacturing done on tech products in a country along with any major tech brands currently based there.
Pakistan
Major Tech Produced: Information Technology
If you’re surprised to see a nation like Pakistan on a list like this, we do not blame you. However, there are several Pakistani men and women involved in scientific fields, especially when it comes to engineering. This is especially true in software engineering. Pakistani citizens have also been part of innovative scientific studies in other countries too. When it comes to information technology, Pakistan is certainly one of the more technologically advanced nations. This is due to their current position as well as the rapid growth and evolution they are seeing in this field. This place also used to be the center of major learning thousands of years ago.
Major Tech Produced:Lactobacillus Fermentum ME-3 Probiotic, Skype
Estonia might be a relatively small country, but they are pretty tech-savvy. In fact, they have one of the best internet connections on the planet today! They have free public WiFi and people are even able to get 4G internet connections in the middle of the forest here! Estonia is the home of the infamous Skype service, seriously, they did it. They also have more start-ups per person than Silicon Valley in the United States. They also have a fast-track government. There are up to 100 services provided for citizens and 300 online forms that could be signed online for something in those services. Seriously, they are more advanced here than even America!
The human rights records in Qatar are worrisome and this even cost them the FIFA World Cup at one point. They were only able to bribe the FIFA group because of the money they have now. Qatar’s ICT market is now worth an estimated $4.4 billion and is only expected to grow. The nation is also emerging in the area of robotics and they’re dabbling in virtual and augmented reality development. Qatar is also investing in green technology, as they tested out electric bus transit for members of the public back in 2019!
Luxembourg is quite an interesting country. Roughly 50% of their population is made up of people coming from abroad, making it the most “international” nation within the European Union. A lot of this has to do with people coming to work here. The country’s economic track record is superb, making it an ideal location for people to work or bring their company. Luxembourg is quickly becoming the most data-driven nation in Europe. They already have the largest number of tier-4 data centers in Europe. Becoming Europe’s most trusted data economy is their mission, and they seem to be doing well with that.
Major Tech Produced:Research & Development Services
The Republic of Cyprus is a little island nation resting in-between places like Turkey, Lebanon, and Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea. Cyprus realized its location could be both a hindrance and an asset to them. They leaned toward the asset part and it seems tech companies saw that as useful too. Several international tech companies now use Cyprus as a hub for software development. Along with this, the country is even used for testing and even marketing services along with research and development. In fact, Cyprus is now offering financial programs to bring tech companies over including small to medium start-ups.
Major Tech Produced:Information & Communications Technology
Iceland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Many assume the nation is based entirely on tourism, considering they do get a lot of tourists. While they do base a lot on this, they are also well-known for their impressive communication and information technology. In fact, they are ranked 8th out of 144 countries in technological readiness according to the World Economic Forum. Plus, the 2014-2015 Global Competitiveness Report cited the country as having “the second-highest information technology skills, along with having extensive connectivity and advanced communications technology.”
While Ukraine has been involved in a war for its life against Russia in recent months, it should be noted how impressive they have been within the tech field. In fact, they are one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. Their IT industry is among the fastest-growing in the world today. They have been involved in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, big data management, gaming, e-commerce, commercial ventures like blockchain, and much more. This also involves revolutionary nanotechnology work. In 2021, they even recorded their first “decacorn” or a start-up to be valued at $10 billion.
The Czech Republic is one of the most technological nations in Europe. On top of this, they are one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. You may not know that things such as contact lenses, disinfectant solution, electrical trams, ship propellers, and polarography were all invented here. Plus, the father of the word “robot” was Josef Čapek, a Czech citizen! They are also innovative in today’s technology too. Back in 2018, the Consumer Technology Agency ranked them 10th out of 38 G-20 and European nations in innovation potential. They have lived up to this, becoming a major developer in software.
Major Tech Produced:Industrial Products & Manufacturing
Austria is not just one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet. Most of their jobs today are heavily reliant on tech, thus they have had to be innovative and invent useful technology. A full 31% of their GDP is based on manufacturing, and 45% of their jobs are either directly or indirectly dependent on their industrial output. In fact, they have the 3rd highest industrial output per capita on the planet. They are also home to Voestalpine, a company that makes steel-based technology and capital goods. This company brought in a little over $11 billion during the 2020-2021 period.
Major Tech Produced:IT Services, Robotics, Health Technology
New Zealand is perfect for trying out several technological ideas. Especially when it comes to how machines handle weather or water. This could be why they are among the world leaders in biotechnology, robotics, precision engineering, and marine technology. On top of their digital and creative tech, the country is proving to be incredibly advanced in health technology too. On top of this, they are very rich and competitive in the area of Fintech. Plus, tech has now become the third-largest export sector of the country, accounting for $8.7 billion. Most of it has to do with IT services, accounting for $1 billion of that revenue.
Major Tech Produced:Chemical, Energy, & Automobile Production & Manufacturing
While the economy in Hungary might not be considered the best on the planet, they still put up a solid $265 billion in annual output. While they are not ranked highly in the innovation sector of technology, they are one of the world’s largest producers of tech. This has to do with heavy industry production for things like machine and steel production. This also involves energy production, chemical production, mechanical engineering, and automobile production. Roughly 22% of Hungary’s total GDP is based on manufacturing. In fact, among Central Eastern European nations, they account for 26% of ALL electronics production in the region.
Major Tech Produced:Vehicles, Pharmaceuticals, & Electrical Equipment
One of the most constantly misunderstood nations on the planet is Slovenia. People think they are a third-world country sometimes, but they happen to be one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. That is especially true today as they have managed to increase their tech rankings in nearly every category. As of the 2020 Reports, Slovenia was ranked 16th out of 38 EU member states in digitalization. If that was not enough, their scientists developed the first mathematically supported concept for a space station satellite to circle the earth at the same speed as the point below.
Major Tech Produced:Semiconductor Devices & Information Technology
Malaysia is still an emerging tech nation. However, they are already one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet though. Yet by 2025, the government plans to be considered a fully developed nation. They identified areas they want to lead in, including cloud, IoT, data analysis, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and AI. They feel all of these will be drivers of Industry 4.0 and Smart City development for them. Yet they were already ranked 8th in Asia and 33rd worldwide in the 2020 Global Innovation Report. Along with 2ns in Asia and 26th worldwide in the 2020 Digital Competitiveness Rankings.
Major Tech Produced:Energy Products & Food Technology
The very first country to ever have a true international empire, Portugal is far from the size it used to be. However, for 500 years now, they have been at the center of technological innovation. They had the best trade system internationally for a few centuries too. That was due to impressive ships, charts, needle compasses, and more necessary tech for the time. Today, they remain just as innovative in technology. The European Innovation Scoreboard has ranked them the 4th most developed nation in terms of innovation. They are also ranked 32nd worldwide by the Readiness for Frontier Technologies Index.
Major Tech Produced:Health Technology & Information Technology
Belgium is one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet but might become one of the top five in this territory before too long. The country is famous for being the home of the European Union, thus they have seen a lot of input from international guests. The nation is quite innovative in its scientific territories, especially in technology. This was proven when The European Innovation Scoreboard ranked them as the #1 most innovative nation in Europe in their 2021 report. In their 2021 Digital Competitiveness Score, they landed 21st in the world with a score of 49.2. Which is still quite impressive.
When we reference Ireland here, it is important that we mention that both the UK Ireland and Republic of Ireland are separate. However, we felt it would be useful to combine both versions here. Both are tech-savvy, yet the Republic’s capital of Dublin is one of the most important tech cities in Europe. Several major companies have offices and develop tech there. That includes Microsoft, Intel, IBM, Twitter, Facebook, PayPal, Dell, and Hubspot. Plus, they embrace start-ups and have programs to help tech start-ups get off the ground. There are roughly 1,000 tech companies in Ireland right now from small start-ups to major global brands.
Major Tech Produced: MTM Communication, IoT, Renewable Energy Tech
If there is a nation to keep your eye on right now in the realm of tech, it is probably Italy. The country currently has 105,000 high-tech companies, among the most of any country on Earth. This alone qualifies for being considered one of the most technologically advanced countries. According to a 2019 report, Italy is above the European average in terms of production and the use of industrial robotics. Plus, they adopted 4.0 technologies like the cloud, machine-to-machine communication, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Not to mention being a world leader in renewable energy. Plus, several Italian companies are investing in tech research.
Major Tech Produced:Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace
The French have been a major tech leader for years. This dates back centuries, if we’re being honest. However, they presently are doing very well when it comes to being considered a technologically advanced nation. The 2021 Global Innovation Index gave them a score of 55.0, which ranked them as the 11th best nation in terms of tech innovation. France has also been dabbling in the area of renewable energy for several years now. They heavily invested in renewable energy, especially nuclear as it makes up 70% of their power. However, hydroelectric power represents half of their renewable energy for daily electricity. This is expected to improve too.
Major Tech Produced:Renewable Energy, Health Technology, Water Treatment
Under the Roman Empire, this place was at the height of innovative technology for hundreds of years. Their aqueducts alone are revolutionary along with their water treatment in general. Today, 96% of all Spanish households have internet access. In their main cities, the public internet is completely free for everyone. While they are only ranked 30th in the recent Global Innovation Index report, they have shown to be innovative in rail, biotechnology, industrial machinery, and civil engineering. On top of that, they are a European leader in renewable energy. As of 2020, roughly 43% of their nation is powered by renewables.
Major Tech Produced:Information & Communication Technology
Some might feel it would be wrong to separate Taiwan from China, but they have operated away from Chinese influence for decades. The economy here is incredibly successful. In fact, they were ranked 8th out of 64 economies by the 2021 World Competitiveness Yearbook. Taiwan is a world leader in the world of information and communication technology. They produce ICT products in several areas too, including advanced microchips and semiconductor manufacturing clusters. Due to producing so many products in this territory, they have only become even bigger in ICT.
Major Tech Produced:Health Technology, Information Technology, Software
Australia is certainly one of the most technologically advanced countries on Earth. They are one of the world leaders in innovation, having invented several key things we use today. If you ever had an ultrasound, plastic glass lenses, electronic pacemaker, or multi-focal contacts… thank the Aussies. They were also key in developing antiviral medications, such as those we use for influenza. While they were recently ranked 20th out of 64 countries in the World Digital Competitiveness ranking, they are trying to improve this. They began this improvement by making sure their classrooms are among the most technologically advanced in the world!
India has become a tech juggernaut over the last few decades. They are one of the most notable nations for scientific research, with a specific focus on technological development and health sciences. While they have been ranking in the 40s in terms of international ranking for technology, they are still very impressive here. In fact, India has gotten into the aerospace industry in recent years and it has been growing at a fast rate. The country is expected to become one of the world’s biggest aerospace nations within the next few years too. Yet if there is anything to know about India, it is their impressive information technology
Major Tech Produced:3D Printing, Digital Security Tech, Smart Products
The United Arab Emirates is made up of seven emirates, consisting of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain. Each is governed by its own Emir and together they form the Federal Supreme Council. Usually, the Emir of Abu Dhabi operates as President while the ruler of Dubai acts as Prime Minister. This should display why both cities are massive in terms of technological development. UAE is one of the most innovative tech nations in the world. In fact, they are known for their digital security tech as well as technology for Smart Homes and Smart Cities.
Major Tech Produced:Robotics, Digital Security, Software
The Kingdom of Denmark has been known for consistently ranking highly in citizen happiness and life expectancy. Tech might be a reason for this, as they are easily one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. They have taken their tech innovation seriously for years. In fact, they were the first nation in the world to nominate a Tech Ambassador strictly to help bring tech business to the country. Back in 2019, the Global Innovation Index ranked them 10th, but in the 2021 report, they ranked 9th. In 2017, they reached the top spot in the EU’s Digital Economy and Society Index. Denmark still holds that top position as of the 2021 report.
Major Tech Produced: Biotech, AI, Smart City Products
Like with Taiwan, we are separating Hong Kong from its affiliation with China as it has operated successfully away from them. They have become a huge place for start-ups, as the economy is doing very well here. Life expectancy is incredibly high due to their impressive universal health system too. Of course, some start-ups have been successful. As a result, Hong Kong has produced several products in the realm of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, financial tech, as well as technology for smart city development. Plus, tech schools like HKUST are among the best tech universities in the world.
The Kingdom of Norway has become notable for its impressive take on the justice system, along with the incredible education quality they provide. Back in 2013, Norway was considered the most advanced nation in terms of digital media. Due to their high standard of living, Norway is quickly becoming an ideal place for start-up companies, especially those in tech fields. However, what makes them one of the most technologically advanced countries is likely their innovative wind turbine technology. Norweigan Firm Sway developed affordable turbines that can be placed offshore where a lot of wind is, thus increasing the power they provide.
Major Tech Produced:Robotics, Artificial Intelligence
Another nation with a terrific educational and criminal justice record, the Netherlands also happens to be quite advanced technologically. In fact, they are quite notable for being one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet. The country invested heavily in tech very early on, especially when it comes to AI and robotics. Their digital connectivity is one of the best internationally, with 98% of all Dutch homes having access to broadband internet. Keep in mind that this is the same nation that invented the microscope, Bluetooth, and WiFi as we know it today!
The nation with likely the best education system on this list is also one of the most well-known tech giants internationally. In fact, tech overall is literally how Finland makes over half its revenue. Tech companies there operate in international markets, helping Finland export tons of technology per year. It is also important to note that Finland has the highest number of researchers and engineers per capita on the planet. On top of that, Finland uses a lot of renewable energy with up to 40% of all power being reliant on that now. Plus, they are leaders in biotechnology AND they are the home of companies like Nokia!
Major Tech Produced:Information & Communication Technology, Renewable Energy
The U.S. neighbor to the north has become one of the major technologically advanced countries in the last few decades along with America. They are constantly ranking highly in all major tech rankings. In fact, in the 2021 Global Innovation Index, they ranked 12th. Therefore, we know Canada is only producing more and more great technology. Their ICT Market is pretty huge too, with over 43,200 companies within that field. Most of this field is dedicated to software and computer services, and they have been crucial for the nation. Plus, they are the home to Suncor Energy and TC Energy, both valued at over $50 billion!
Major Tech Produced:Aerospace Technology, Health Technology, Biotechnology, Renewable Energy
Russia is one of the world leaders in scientific research and development. Of course, a lot of their technology comes in the form of weaponry. However, they are also a world leader in aerospace technology. Of course, Russia sent the first man into orbit and the notable Sputnick satellite too. While many assume Russia mostly uses oil and coal, they are also rich in renewables. They currently utilize wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass, and solar energy in the nation and produce products for others. This is not even referencing the brilliant Russian scientists!
Major Tech Produced:Disk-On-Key Technology, Information Technology, & Health Technology
Aided by the economic help from other nations, Israel has managed to develop key technology to help its Armed Forces. Thus, also allowing them to become one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. Most of their tech development takes place in their military sector which allows them to spend 5.3% of their GDP on defense and get the scientific equipment they need for further research. The Bloomberg Innovation Index ranked them 7th in the world for 2021 while the Global Innovation Index for 2021 placed them at 15th.
Major Tech Produced:Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Health Technology
Switzerland’s decision to constantly stay neutral in world affairs has allowed them to make friends with everyone… for the most part. Thus, they have become a major trade partner for all of Europe and most of Asia. They are the home of Novartis, a major pharmaceutical company that makes things like Theraflu and Excedrin. The ABB Group is a huge automotive and engineering corporation, yet their impressive army knife and watches make them beloved worldwide. They’re also innovative in technology, proven by their rank of 10th in the 2021 Global Innovation Index.
Major Tech Produced:Video Games, Information Technology, Spotify
Sweden is one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet, and many have known this for years. They still rank highly in the world when it comes to scientific research and development. The Swedish invented things like the three-phase motor, self-aligning ball bearing, and much more. Sweden has a highly skilled and educated workforce, which could be why they are one of the most innovative tech nations in the world. In fact, the 2021 Global Innovation Index ranked them 7th in the world. On top of that, Sweden is considered one of Europe’s most advanced digital economies according to the EU.
Major Tech Produced:Automotive, Telecommunications, Health Technology
The United Kingdom is hands down one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet. The tech sector of the UK’s economy is growing faster than anything else. It was worth an estimated £170 billion ($213.8B) in 2016 and is now valued at £184 billion ($231.5B). In fact, London is the second-most connected place for tech on the planet, only behind Silicon Valley. Both the 2020 and 2021 Global Innovation Index ranked the UK 6th in the world in terms of innovative societies within the tech field. Plus, they are the home of major companies like AstraZeneca, Vodafone, and BAE Systems.
Major Tech Produced:Robotics, AI, Cybersecurity, Aerospace, Weaponry
Many lists include Hong Kong and Taiwan within the Chinese rankings, which pushes them up most lists. However, we chose not to and strictly decided to go off of the main sectors of China. They are one of the biggest economies on the planet, without any real debt to their name. Numerous tech companies have factories in China where their products are made. Outside of this, the nation has advanced massively. Such as in their development of 5G wireless technology. They have also made huge strides in AI, cybersecurity, financial tech, biotechnology, aerospace, robotics, and weapons enabled by autonomy.
Seeing little Singapore on this list might surprise many people. Yet they are easily one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. They have a very innovative ecosystem, allowing them to attract start-ups. Their government is in major support of the tech territory and its development. This is also why Singapore is one of the most wired nations in the world, with one of the most advanced ICT Markets too. The people here are avid tech users that heavily use data. A 2020 report found that Singapore’s wireless broadband penetration rate was a massive 173.2% while mobile penetration was at 148.2% as well.
Major Tech Produced:Automotive, Health Technology, Information Technology
Germany is easily one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet, with some of the most notable companies as well. They are of course the home of the Volkswagon and BMW automotive brands. The pharmaceutical company Bayer is based here as well. Yet Germany is likely most known for being the largest software market in Europe. They currently have around 94 IT companies that employ 1.03 million people as of 2021 reporting. On top of that, most know Germany for its work in physics and chemistry, which has pushed their innovation. The 2021 Global Innovation Index agrees as they ranked Germany 4th in the world in tech innovation.
Major Tech Produced:Digital Electronics, Automotive
South Korea is a massively successful nation in terms of technology. They are one of the global leaders when it comes to digital connection. South Korea has the third most broadband internet users and the world’s fastest internet speed. They are also a major electronics producer, that also makes a ton of semiconductor devices and mobile phones. Oh yeah, and they are the home of major technology brands like LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Hyundai, Kia, SK Hynix, Naver, and Celltrion. Plus, they are improving in the area of renewable resources too.
Major Tech Produced:Aerospace, Automotive, Health Technology, Software, Mobile Devices
What is there to say about the technology territory of the U.S. that people do not already know? It is obviously one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet. The U.S. is currently the world’s largest producer of high-technology manufacturing at 31% of the global share. This involves a ton of things from aircraft and spacecraft to computers, pharmaceuticals, computers, and much more. The 2021 GII report even ranked them 2nd, showing their innovative prowess. Plus, the U.S. is home to companies like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google, Tesla, and Meta (Facebook). That is the world’s six most profitable tech companies too!
Major Tech Produced:Video Games, Automotive, Aerospace, Digital Media, Software
Japan is the Global Innovation Index’s top-ranked innovative nation for 2021. This is not a shock to anyone. Japan has been a massive leader in the technology sector for decades. They essentially invented the video game industry, yet the nation is also a world leader in artificial intelligence technology, robotics, automation, aerospace, and much more. Plus, they are the home of major companies like Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Sony, Panasonic, Suzuki, Toshiba, Canon, BNE Entertainment, and Nintendo. They have been so far ahead on technology compared to the rest of us, that it is scary what they’ll come up with next.
