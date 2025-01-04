31 Initially Rejected Scientific Discoveries That Transformed Our World

From doctors scoffing at hand washing to astronomers laughing at the idea of planets beyond our solar system, some of science’s biggest breakthroughs started with a flat-out “no.” Scientists who pushed against popular beliefs often faced mockery and isolation from their peers. Sometimes, their research papers got tossed in the trash by academic journals, and occasionally, their careers took serious hits. But these stubborn researchers stuck to their guns, and thank goodness they did – their discoveries shaped how we understand our world today. Let’s look at how some major scientific revelations went from rejected to respected.