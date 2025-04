Most humans struggle to function above 10,000 feet where oxygen gets thin and temperatures plummet. Yet some remarkable creatures call these extreme heights home. From the towering Himalayas to the vast Tibetan Plateau and the rugged Andes, these animals have developed specialized adaptations for survival in freezing air, limited oxygen, and harsh terrain. Their unique bodies and behaviors showcase nature’s incredible solutions to life’s challenges in Earth’s most forbidding environments.