30 Classified Spy Gadgets The Government Never Wanted Public

Governments around the world have created some truly mind-blowing surveillance and espionage technologies over the decades. From flying insect robots to cats with built-in microphones, these aren’t science fiction plots but actual classified projects. Many of these technologies remained hidden for years until declassification or leaks exposed them to public scrutiny. This collection reveals the ingenious, bizarre, and sometimes frightening tools intelligence agencies have deployed to gather information while keeping citizens in the dark about their capabilities.