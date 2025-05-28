30 Bits of STEM Trivia That Mad Scientists Have Forcibly Extracted From the Universe

The universe is a vast, mysterious expanse that continuously beckons to the curious minds of scientists. From the birth of stars to the dance of galaxies, our cosmic origins are a tapestry of wonder and intrigue. Mad scientists, relentless in their pursuit of knowledge, have delved into the universe’s secrets, extracting insights that captivate and inspire. In this article, we embark on a journey through 30 fascinating bits of STEM trivia, each a testament to the wonders that await beyond our blue planet.