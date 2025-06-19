29 Species That Are Thriving Because of Human Activity (Not All News Is Bad)

When we think about humanity’s effect on nature, doom and gloom headlines usually spring to mind. Yet, in the shadow of these sobering realities, some species have managed to flourish amid the chaos.

Cities, farms, and even landfills have become unlikely sanctuaries for certain animals and plants, turning them into success stories of adaptation and survival. In this article, we’ll spotlight 29 species that are not just surviving—but thriving—because of the unique environments humans have created. Their stories reveal a more nuanced side of our relationship with nature.