29 Species That Are Thriving Because of Human Activity (Not All News Is Bad)
Animals

29 Species That Are Thriving Because of Human Activity (Not All News Is Bad)

By Chu E. - June 19, 2025

When we think about humanity’s effect on nature, doom and gloom headlines usually spring to mind. Yet, in the shadow of these sobering realities, some species have managed to flourish amid the chaos.
Cities, farms, and even landfills have become unlikely sanctuaries for certain animals and plants, turning them into success stories of adaptation and survival. In this article, we’ll spotlight 29 species that are not just surviving—but thriving—because of the unique environments humans have created. Their stories reveal a more nuanced side of our relationship with nature.

1. Rock Pigeon (Columba livia)

1. Rock Pigeon (Columba livia)
A rock pigeon perches on a city ledge, embodying the resilience and adaptability of urban wildlife. | Photo by flickr.com

The rock pigeon has become an urban icon, thriving in cities on nearly every continent. Originally hailing from Europe and North Africa, this species has turned human-made structures into perfect substitutes for their ancestral cliffs. With a steady buffet from discarded food and an abundance of cozy ledges, pigeons have adapted seamlessly to city life. Their remarkable resilience and resourcefulness have helped them flourish—even if they’re sometimes considered a nuisance.

2. European Starling (Sturnus vulgaris)

2. European Starling (Sturnus vulgaris)
A swirling flock of European starlings fills the sky, showcasing the mesmerizing movement of this introduced species. | Photo by myedmondsnews.com

Deliberately released in North America in the late 1800s, the European starling quickly found its niche. These birds are masters of adaptation, exploiting both urban lawns and sprawling farmlands for food and nesting. Their numbers have soared, sometimes overwhelming native species and reshaping local ecosystems. Starlings’ ability to thrive in human-altered landscapes is both impressive and controversial.
Read more at Audubon.

3. Norway Rat (Rattus norvegicus)

3. Norway Rat (Rattus norvegicus)
A Norway rat scurries along a city sidewalk, blending into the urban landscape as an everyday city pest. | Photo by flickr.com

Few species have adapted to human environments as successfully as the Norway rat, also known as the brown rat. Originally native to northern China, these rodents have hitched a ride with humans to every inhabited continent. They flourish in urban landscapes by making use of our waste and finding safe havens in sewers, subways, and buildings. Their intelligence and resourcefulness allow them to survive—and even thrive—wherever people live.
Their population dynamics and urban dominance are explored in detail by Smithsonian Magazine.

4. House Sparrow (Passer domesticus)

4. House Sparrow (Passer domesticus)
Source: gardenbirdwatching.com

The house sparrow is a true companion to human civilization. Originating in Eurasia, these small birds have hitched their fortunes to our own, spreading swiftly to cities and towns worldwide. They readily consume crumbs and scraps, and their preference for nesting in eaves and crevices of buildings ensures their continued success.
Discover more about their remarkable global journey at BirdLife International.

5. White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus)

5. White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus)
A graceful white-tailed deer stands alert at the forest’s edge, blending wildlife beauty into a quiet suburban scene. | Photo by pixnio.com

The white-tailed deer is a remarkable example of a species thriving due to human influence. In North America, conservation efforts, hunting restrictions, and the regrowth of forests have created prime habitats. Suburban neighborhoods, with their lush gardens and edge habitats, offer plentiful food and shelter. As a result, deer populations have skyrocketed—sometimes leading to challenges like overgrazing and vehicle collisions.
Explore the full story of their population boom at The Nature Conservancy.

6. Coyotes (Canis latrans)

6. Coyotes (Canis latrans)
A curious urban coyote pauses on a quiet city street, blending seamlessly into the nighttime city wildlife scene. | Photo by flickr.com

Once limited to the prairies and deserts of central North America, coyotes have become one of the continent’s most adaptable mammals. As humans reshaped the land and reduced the numbers of larger predators, coyotes took advantage, spreading into forests, suburbs, and even bustling city centers.
They thrive on discarded food, rodents, and other small animals, proving remarkably resourceful in navigating human environments. Discover more about their urban expansion at National Park Service.

7. Canada Goose (Branta canadensis)

7. Canada Goose (Branta canadensis)
A pair of Canada geese strolls across a city park lawn, blending urban life with vibrant park wildlife. | Photo by publicdomainpictures.net

The Canada goose is a story of remarkable recovery. Once facing dwindling numbers, these birds have bounced back in a big way, thanks to wetland restoration, hunting regulations, and the abundance of manicured lawns and ponds in urban areas. From parks to golf courses, they’re now a familiar sight—and sometimes an unwelcome one due to their sheer numbers. Read more about their successful resurgence at US Fish & Wildlife Service.

8. Feral Pigs (Sus scrofa)

8. Feral Pigs (Sus scrofa)
A feral pig, also known as a wild boar, roots through farmland soil, notorious as an agricultural pest. | Photo by flickr.com

Feral pigs, often called wild hogs, are a dramatic example of animal adaptability. Descended from escaped or released domestic swine, they have established booming populations across the Americas, Australia, and other regions. Their success is fueled by agricultural landscapes that provide plenty of food and by a shortage of natural predators. While their rooting and foraging can cause significant ecological damage, there’s no denying their ability to thrive in human-modified environments.
Learn more about their global spread at National Geographic.

9. Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes)

9. Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes)
A curious red fox pauses on a quiet city sidewalk, showcasing the resilience of urban wildlife amid concrete surroundings. | Photo by Dmitry Demidov on Pexels

The red fox is a master of adaptation, thriving in landscapes shaped by people. Found everywhere from rural woodlands to city parks, these clever mammals have learned to scavenge human leftovers, raid garbage bins, and even hunt rodents in suburban gardens.
Their flexible diet and secretive behavior make them well-suited for life alongside humans, often going unnoticed in urban neighborhoods.
Discover more about the urban exploits of red foxes at BBC Wildlife.

10. Eastern Grey Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis)

10. Eastern Grey Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis)
A curious grey squirrel pauses on a park path, blending into the city’s vibrant mix of urban wildlife. | Photo by Jay Brand on Pexels

Eastern grey squirrels are perfectly at home in city parks and leafy suburbs, taking advantage of abundant acorns, bird feeders, and nesting sites. Their adaptability has even allowed them to thrive outside their native range, such as in the UK, where they’ve outcompeted native red squirrels.
While sometimes considered a nuisance, their urban presence is a testament to their survival skills.
Find more information about their spread at The Wildlife Trusts.

11. Mallard Duck (Anas platyrhynchos)

11. Mallard Duck (Anas platyrhynchos)
A vibrant mallard duck glides across an urban pond, joined by a lively group of wild ducks nearby. | Photo by Jonathan Tesmaye (Kuns) on Pexels

Mallard ducks are among the most familiar waterfowl in city parks, golf courses, and reservoirs. Their adaptability to human-made ponds and wetlands, paired with a varied diet, has helped their numbers remain robust worldwide.
With plenty of food from both natural and human sources, mallards have flourished in urban and suburban settings. Their success story highlights just how well some wildlife can coexist with people.
Read more at Ducks Unlimited.

12. Brown-headed Cowbird (Molothrus ater)

12. Brown-headed Cowbird (Molothrus ater)
A brown-headed cowbird perches beside a nest, its notorious reputation as a brood parasite on full display. | Photo by flickr.com

Brown-headed cowbirds are brood parasites, laying their eggs in the nests of other bird species. Human-driven land clearing and forest fragmentation have created the open habitats they prefer, allowing their range and numbers to expand significantly.
Agricultural fields and suburban lawns offer ideal conditions for these adaptable birds, often to the detriment of their nesting hosts.
Discover more about their unique lifestyle at All About Birds.

13. Japanese Knotweed (Fallopia japonica)

13. Japanese Knotweed (Fallopia japonica)
Japanese knotweed pushes through cracked pavement, its lush green leaves and tall stems dominating the urban landscape as a persistent weed. | Photo by flickr.com

Japanese knotweed is notorious for its ability to colonize and dominate disturbed areas, particularly those shaped by human hands. Roadsides, riverbanks, and construction sites provide ideal conditions for its relentless spread.
This invasive plant’s rapid growth is aided by human activity—soil movement, landscaping, and even improper disposal help it establish new populations with ease. Its presence can disrupt local ecosystems and damage infrastructure.
Learn more about its persistence and management at Royal Horticultural Society.

14. American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos)

14. American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos)
An American crow perches confidently on a city railing, embodying the clever adaptability of urban birds. | Photo by flickr.com

The American crow is a shining example of avian adaptability. These highly intelligent birds have learned to thrive in both bustling cities and rural farmlands, taking advantage of nearly any food source—from discarded snacks in urban parks to insects in plowed fields.
Crows are also known for their problem-solving skills and ability to cooperate in family groups, making them resilient in the face of changing environments.
Discover more about their clever behaviors at Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

15. House Mouse (Mus musculus)

15. House Mouse (Mus musculus)
A curious house mouse scurries along a kitchen countertop, embodying the persistence of urban rodents in the home. | Photo by flickr.com

House mice are true global citizens, thriving wherever people live—from city apartments to farm buildings. Their small size and resourcefulness let them exploit even the smallest crumbs and crevices for food and shelter.
With human settlements offering constant food waste and warmth, house mouse populations can quickly multiply, sometimes becoming unwelcome guests.
Explore their worldwide success at National Geographic.

16. European Rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus)

16. European Rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus)
A curious European rabbit, now feral, nibbles on lush grass in its open grassland habitat. | Photo by Steffi Wacker on Pexels

European rabbits have become one of the most successful—and sometimes problematic—introduced species worldwide. Originally brought to new continents for hunting and fur, they have exploded in number, especially in places like Australia.
Human activities such as land clearing and the absence of native predators have given these adaptable animals a foothold, allowing them to thrive in open landscapes and farmlands.
Read more about their population boom and ecological effects at the Australian Government.

17. Monk Parakeet (Myiopsitta monachus)

17. Monk Parakeet (Myiopsitta monachus)
A flock of vibrant monk parakeets gathers on city wires, tending to their impressive communal nest above the bustling street. | Photo by flickr.com

Monk parakeets have turned city life to their advantage after escaping captivity in various parts of the world. These vibrant birds build large, communal nests on utility poles, towers, and other man-made structures, offering warmth and protection.
Urban parks and gardens provide a steady food supply, allowing their colonies to flourish in climates far from their native South America.
Learn more about their urban adaptation at Audubon.

18. Brown Anole (Anolis sagrei)

18. Brown Anole (Anolis sagrei)
A brown anole perches on a sunlit concrete wall, showcasing this resilient urban lizard introduced to new habitats. | Photo by flickr.com

Brown anoles, originally from the Caribbean, have rapidly expanded their range thanks to the pet trade and their affinity for disturbed or urban environments. Lawns, gardens, and landscaped areas in the southeastern United States now teem with these agile lizards.
Their adaptability and fast reproduction allow brown anoles to outcompete native species and take full advantage of human-modified habitats.
Find more details about their spread at the University of Florida IFAS.

19. Urban Honeybee (Apis mellifera)

19. Urban Honeybee (Apis mellifera)
A honeybee hovers near a bustling hive perched on a city rooftop, highlighting the rise of urban beekeeping. | Photo by Laurel Gougler on Pexels

Although global concerns about honeybee declines persist, urban honeybees are experiencing a different trend. City environments, filled with rooftop gardens, parks, and community beehives, have become important sanctuaries for these vital pollinators.
Urban beekeeping initiatives and diverse floral plantings provide abundant nectar and protection, resulting in stable or even rising hive numbers in many metropolitan areas. This positive example highlights how thoughtful human activity can give bees a boost.
Read more about their urban success at Smithsonian Magazine.

20. Common Raccoon (Procyon lotor)

20. Common Raccoon (Procyon lotor)
A curious city raccoon peeks out from behind a trash bin, embodying the resilience of urban wildlife. | Photo by JAIRO BEIZA on Pexels

The common raccoon has become a fixture of urban and suburban life, showing remarkable ingenuity in navigating city environments. These clever mammals scavenge garbage, raid gardens, and even use storm drains and sewers for shelter.
Cities offer raccoons a constant buffet and safe nesting sites, resulting in urban populations that often exceed those in rural areas. Their nocturnal habits and dexterous paws help them thrive alongside humans.
Explore more about raccoons’ urban exploits at National Park Service.

21. German Cockroach (Blattella germanica)

21. German Cockroach (Blattella germanica)
A German cockroach scurries across a kitchen counter, highlighting the common challenge of indoor household pests. | Photo by Erik Karits on Pexels

German cockroaches are notorious for making themselves at home in human dwellings. Warmth, moisture, and abundant food scraps inside buildings provide perfect conditions for these resilient insects to multiply rapidly.
Their ability to hitch rides in luggage, groceries, and appliances has enabled them to follow human settlement patterns around the world.
Discover more about their adaptability at Orkin.

22. European Green Crab (Carcinus maenas)

22. European Green Crab (Carcinus maenas)
A vibrant green crab, known as an invasive coastal species, scuttles across rocky shorelines in search of food. | Photo by flickr.com

The European green crab is a textbook example of an invasive species flourishing due to human activity. Transported across oceans in the ballast water of ships, these hardy crabs now dominate many disturbed coastal ecosystems in North America and Australia.
Green crabs adapt quickly to new environments, feeding on shellfish and outcompeting native marine life. Their populations continue to rise, reshaping local food webs and challenging conservationists.
Find more about their impact at NOAA Fisheries.

23. Common Carp (Cyprinus carpio)

23. Common Carp (Cyprinus carpio)
A large common carp glides through clear lake water, illustrating the presence of this invasive fish species. | Photo by fishbase.org

Common carp are one of the most widely distributed freshwater fish, thanks to their introduction for food and sport fishing. They excel in nutrient-rich lakes, ponds, and rivers—especially those altered or polluted by human activity.
These resilient fish stir up sediments while foraging, often outcompeting native species and altering aquatic habitats. Their remarkable adaptability has led to booming populations worldwide.
Discover more about their spread and impact at the US Geological Survey.

24. Domestic Cat (Felis catus) – Feral Populations

24. Domestic Cat (Felis catus) – Feral Populations
A group of feral colony cats lounges on cracked pavement, blending into the urban landscape as elusive city wildlife. | Photo by Aleksandr Nadyojin on Pexels

Feral cats have established colonies on every continent except Antarctica, thriving wherever human settlements provide food and shelter. Urban alleys, parks, and rural barns offer ideal conditions for these adaptable predators.
Human food waste, intentional feeding, and abandoned buildings contribute to their global population, now estimated in the hundreds of millions. While beloved by many, feral cats can have a profound impact on native wildlife populations.
Read more about their rise and management at the ASPCA.

25. Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus)

25. Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus)
A peregrine falcon perches confidently on a skyscraper ledge, its urban nest nestled high above the city skyline. | Photo by Siegfried Poepperl on Pexels

The peregrine falcon is a stunning example of a species making a comeback in the heart of human civilization. Once on the brink of extinction, these raptors have found new nesting grounds on skyscrapers, towers, and bridges—urban structures that closely resemble their natural cliffside habitats.
Abundant city pigeons and other birds offer a steady food source, fueling the falcons’ resurgence. Their remarkable recovery is a triumph of adaptability and conservation.
Read their inspiring story at The Peregrine Fund.

26. Cattle Egret (Bubulcus ibis)

26. Cattle Egret (Bubulcus ibis)
A graceful cattle egret stands alert among grazing livestock, showcasing the harmony of farm birds and agricultural wildlife. | Photo by flickr.com

The cattle egret has expanded far beyond its African and Asian origins, now found on every continent except Antarctica. These birds thrive in agricultural landscapes, often seen trailing behind livestock or tractors to feast on insects stirred up by grazing and plowing.
Modern farming practices have created perfect foraging grounds, helping cattle egret populations flourish globally.
Learn more about their worldwide success at BirdLife International.

27. Ring-necked Parakeet (Psittacula krameri)

27. Ring-necked Parakeet (Psittacula krameri)
A vibrant ring-necked parakeet perches confidently on a city balcony, embodying the spirit of urban birdlife. | Photo by flickr.com

Ring-necked parakeets have become a vibrant fixture in many European cities, especially London, after escaping from captivity. These striking green birds form large, noisy flocks that thrive in urban parks and suburban gardens.
Abundant food, mild climates, and suitable nesting sites in tree cavities or buildings support their growing populations.
Find out more about their urban lifestyle at RSPB.

28. Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo)

28. Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo)
A wild turkey struts confidently along a suburban lawn, blending the charm of forest birds with neighborhood life. | Photo by Ant Armada on Pexels

The wild turkey is a true comeback story. Once on the brink of extinction in the United States, these birds have rebounded impressively due to focused conservation efforts and widespread reforestation.
Wild turkeys are also remarkably adaptable, now thriving in suburban neighborhoods, parks, and woodlots where they forage for seeds, insects, and acorns.
Learn more about their impressive recovery at the National Wildlife Federation.

29. Urban Gulls (Laridae family)

29. Urban Gulls (Laridae family)
A city-savvy seagull stands confidently in a bustling parking lot, blending urban grit with coastal charm. | Photo by pixabay.com

Urban gulls are now a familiar sight in cities across the globe. Several gull species have adapted brilliantly, scavenging food from landfills, parking lots, and even outdoor cafés.
Their boldness and resourcefulness have driven population growth in urban areas, where human activity provides a constant supply of food and nesting sites.
Explore the story of how gulls have made cities their home at BBC Earth.

Conclusion

Conclusion
A curious red fox darts across a city park, illustrating how urban wildlife thrives alongside human life. | Photo by Troy Guo on Pexels

While human impact often places immense pressure on wildlife, these 29 species remind us that nature’s adaptability knows few bounds. Their thriving populations highlight how some animals and plants can seize the opportunities—intended or not—that come with a changing world.
This complex relationship invites us to reflect on our role as stewards of the planet. By understanding which species benefit and why, we can work toward more mindful coexistence—helping to support both vulnerable and resilient species in a rapidly evolving environment.

