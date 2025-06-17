29 Animals That Can Regrow Lost Body Parts Throughout Their Lives

Nature often astounds us with abilities that seem almost magical, and regeneration stands among its most captivating feats. Across the animal kingdom, some creatures can regrow entire limbs, tails, or even vital organs lost to injury or predation. This power of renewal varies remarkably among species, reflecting a tapestry of evolutionary solutions to survival.

As we explore these 29 extraordinary animals, prepare to marvel at nature’s ingenuity—and consider what these wonders might teach us about healing and resilience in our own lives.