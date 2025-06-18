28 Animals That Switch Genders When Life Demands It

Gender in the animal kingdom isn’t always set in stone. Across oceans, forests, and reefs, countless species have evolved the remarkable ability to switch sexes in response to social or environmental cues. This phenomenon—known as sequential hermaphroditism—offers powerful evolutionary advantages, from maximizing reproductive opportunities to stabilizing populations. From vibrant fish on coral reefs to mysterious snails in the garden, these animals rewrite the rules of biology. Prepare to meet 28 astonishing creatures whose lives and roles transform when nature demands it.