Home Animals 27 Creatures That Glow in the Dark (And Why They Do It)
Animals

27 Creatures That Glow in the Dark (And Why They Do It)

By Chu E. - June 13, 2025

Imagine walking through a moonlit forest or diving into the deep sea, only to find the darkness illuminated by living lights. This mesmerizing spectacle is called bioluminescence—the ability of certain creatures to produce and emit light from their bodies.
Scientists and nature lovers alike are captivated by these living lanterns, seeking to unravel the mysteries behind their glow. Why do animals shine in the dark? For some, it’s a matter of survival; for others, it’s a tool for communication or attraction.
Join us as we explore 27 astonishing creatures and discover the secrets behind their radiant displays.

1. Firefly

“A magical twilight scene as hundreds of fireflies illuminate a peaceful and serene woodland.” | Image source: google

Fireflies are the world’s most recognizable glowing insects, enchanting summer nights with their twinkling displays. These beetles produce light using a chemical reaction between luciferin and luciferase in their abdomens.
Each firefly species boasts its own unique flash pattern, helping individuals find suitable mates and even avoid predators. Their luminous signals are both a courtship ritual and a clever defense.
Discover more about these fascinating insects at National Geographic.

2. Deep-Sea Anglerfish

“An eerie anglerfish, bathed in the faint glow of its lure, explores the uncharted depths of the ocean.” | Image source: google

Lurking in the abyss, the deep-sea anglerfish is famous for its eerie, glowing lure that dangles just above its mouth. This bioluminescent beacon, powered by symbiotic bacteria, acts as a trap to entice unsuspecting prey in the perpetual darkness of the deep ocean.
The anglerfish’s dramatic adaptation is a matter of survival, enabling it to hunt where sunlight never penetrates.
Dive deeper into the world of anglerfish at Smithsonian Ocean.

3. Crystal Jelly (Aequorea victoria)

A mesmerizing Aequorea victoria, or crystal jelly, glows softly in the dark waters with delicate, translucent tentacles. | Image source: flickr.com

The crystal jelly is a nearly invisible jellyfish whose gentle green glow has revolutionized science. Its green fluorescent protein (GFP) is a vital tool in genetic research worldwide.
In the wild, this faint bioluminescence serves as both a warning to potential predators and a means of communication among jellyfish.
Discover more about the crystal jelly’s unique adaptations at MBARI.

4. Lanternfish

“A lanternfish’s ethereal glow emanates a radiant mystery in the fathomless depths of the ocean.” | Image source: safarisafricana.com

Lanternfish are small but incredibly numerous residents of the deep ocean. Their bodies are lined with glowing photophores, which they use for camouflage—blending in with faint light from above—and for signaling to others.
These bioluminescent wonders are a crucial part of the oceanic food web, making up a significant portion of the world’s marine biomass.
Learn more about lanternfish and their ecological role at NOAA.

5. Glowworm

A mesmerizing cave ceiling sparkles with thousands of glowing bioluminescent glowworms, creating a magical, starlit atmosphere underground. | Image source: elzo-meridianos.blogspot.com

Glowworms, such as the mesmerizing Arachnocampa species from New Zealand, create a magical blue-green light in caves and forests. This glow isn’t just for show—it’s a clever trap, luring insects into their sticky webs suspended from cave ceilings.
Their luminous displays are vital for survival and contribute to the delicate balance of their ecosystems.
Learn more about the fascinating lives of glowworms at Australian Museum.

6. Vampire Squid

A mesmerizing vampire squid glides through the deep sea, its glowing tentacles illuminating the inky darkness around it. | Image source: flickr.com

The vampire squid is a master of survival in the deep, oxygen-poor waters of the ocean. It can eject clouds of glowing mucus and flashes from its photophores to startle or confuse predators.
These dazzling displays are also used for communication with other vampire squid. Its bioluminescent adaptations make it uniquely equipped for life in the dark depths.
Discover more about the vampire squid at Monterey Bay Aquarium.

7. Railroad Worm

Source: sciencephoto.com

Railroad worms, which are actually beetle larvae, stand out with their remarkable ability to produce both red and green light along their segmented bodies. This unique, dual-color bioluminescence is rare among insects and may serve to deter predators or mimic hazardous warning signals.
Their glowing bodies evoke the appearance of tiny trains traveling through the night.
Read more about the fascinating railroad worm at ScienceDirect.

8. Cookiecutter Shark

A glowing cookiecutter shark glides through the dark ocean depths, its bioluminescent body revealing a fierce deep sea predator. | Image source: fishesofaustralia.net.au

The cookiecutter shark is a small but formidable predator, famous for its glowing underside. This bioluminescence is used for counterillumination, allowing the shark to blend seamlessly with the faint light above and sneak up on unsuspecting prey.
When it attacks, it leaves distinctive, circular wounds—hence the name “cookiecutter.”
Explore more about this fascinating shark and its unique hunting tactics at National Geographic.

9. Atolla Jellyfish

A luminous Atolla jellyfish drifts through the deep sea, radiating a glowing alarm with its vibrant blue tendrils. | Image source: pinterest.com

The Atolla jellyfish is a deep-sea marvel known for its stunning, pulsing blue light displays. When threatened, it flashes in rapid bursts—a phenomenon dubbed the ‘burglar alarm’ effect. This bioluminescent show is meant to attract even larger predators, distracting the attacker and giving the jellyfish a chance to escape.
These dramatic light shows have been captured by deep-sea explorers in the darkest ocean depths.
Learn more about Atolla jellyfish at MBARI.

10. Dinoflagellates

Waves shimmer with the electric blue glow of dinoflagellates, illuminating a magical bioluminescent bay at night. | Image source: britannica.com

Dinoflagellates are microscopic marine organisms that create the spectacular blue glow seen in bioluminescent bays around the world. When disturbed by movement in the water, they emit a brilliant blue light—a natural defense to startle or reveal predators.
Iconic locations like Mosquito Bay in Puerto Rico are famous for this magical phenomenon, where every splash produces a glowing wave.
Discover more about dinoflagellates and their glowing waters at Smithsonian Magazine.

11. Tomopteris Worm

A glowing Tomopteris marine worm drifts through the dark ocean, its body shimmering with vibrant yellow bioluminescence. | Image source: wikimedia.org

The Tomopteris worm is a deep-sea polychaete that stands out for producing a striking yellow light from its parapodia—an unusual color among bioluminescent ocean dwellers.
Scientists believe this rare glow may help distract predators or play a role in courtship.
Dive deeper into the mysteries of the Tomopteris worm at Scientific American.

12. Black Dragonfish

A sleek black dragonfish glides through the dark ocean, its body illuminated by eerie red bioluminescent lights. | Image source: drosophila.es

The black dragonfish is a fearsome predator of the deep sea, using bioluminescence both to hunt and to communicate with others of its kind. What truly sets it apart is its ability to produce red light—a wavelength invisible to most deep-sea creatures.
This stealth adaptation gives the black dragonfish a remarkable advantage as it stalks prey in the darkness.
Discover more about this mysterious fish at NOAA.

13. Motyxia Millipede

A luminous Motyxia millipede glows with a greenish-blue light, using its bioluminescence as a striking warning to predators. | Image source: pinterest.com

The Motyxia millipede, native to California, emits a soft blue-green glow along the forest floor at night. This bioluminescence serves as a warning to potential predators, signaling the presence of toxic chemicals in its body.
The glow is most easily seen after dark, creating a subtle, otherworldly effect in its natural habitat.
Learn more about the Motyxia millipede’s unique defense at Live Science.

14. Click Beetle

A luminous click beetle glows with bioluminescent light, showcasing the natural wonder of this unique insect. | Image source: flickr.com

Some click beetles sport glowing spots on their thorax and abdomen, creating an eye-catching display in the dark. This bioluminescence can help deter predators by making the beetle appear toxic or unpalatable, and may also play a role in attracting mates.
Their glowing abilities are reminiscent of fireflies, but with their own unique patterns.
Find out more about click beetles at BugGuide.

15. Siphonophore

A mesmerizing deep-sea siphonophore colony glows with ethereal blue light, drifting gracefully through the dark ocean depths. | Image source: flickr.com

Siphonophores are remarkable colonial organisms related to jellyfish, with some species dwelling deep in the ocean. These creatures use bioluminescence for both hunting and self-defense, emitting dazzling light displays to lure prey or startle predators.
Some siphonophores create intricate patterns of glowing pulses that can be seen during deep-sea explorations, showcasing the diversity and beauty of ocean life.
Explore the world of siphonophores at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

16. Flashlight Fish

A flashlight fish glows brilliantly in the dark water, showcasing the mesmerizing beauty of marine bioluminescence. | Image source: fishesofaustralia.net.au

Flashlight fish are easily recognized by their bioluminescent organs located just beneath their eyes. These glowing spots help the fish communicate with each other, attract unsuspecting prey, and skillfully navigate the pitch-black waters of their deep or nocturnal habitats.
Their light can be switched on and off, adding to their mystique in the underwater world.
Discover more about flashlight fish at Encyclopedia of Life.

17. Honey Fungus (Armillaria)

Clusters of honey fungus mushrooms emit a mysterious green glow, their foxfire illumination casting an eerie light in the darkness. | Image source: flickr.com

The honey fungus is famous for its subtly glowing mycelium, a mesmerizing effect known as foxfire or “fairy fire.” This gentle, greenish light is often visible on decaying wood in forests at night.
Scientists believe the glow may help attract insects, which in turn spread the fungus’s spores to new locations.
Discover more about glowing fungi and enchanted forests at BBC Earth.

18. Bermuda Fireworm

Bermuda fireworms illuminate the water with a mesmerizing glow as they perform their enchanting marine mating ritual. | Image source: flickr.com

The Bermuda fireworm is renowned for its spectacular mating ritual. At specific times each month, these worms rise to the ocean’s surface and emit brilliant green flashes of light to attract partners.
This synchronized bioluminescent display creates a magical scene, lighting up the water for a few fleeting moments.
Witness the wonder of the Bermuda fireworm’s courtship at National Geographic.

19. Hatchetfish

A luminous hatchetfish glides through the dark ocean depths, its glowing body blending seamlessly with the surrounding water. | Image source: flickr.com

Hatchetfish are deep-sea dwellers equipped with belly-mounted photophores that emit a gentle glow. This adaptation, known as counterillumination, allows them to blend in with the faint light filtering down from the surface, making it difficult for predators below to spot them.
Their subtle bioluminescence is a perfect example of nature’s camouflage tricks.
Learn more about hatchetfish at Australian Museum.

20. Glowing Coral (Fluorescent Coral)

Source: flickr.com

Certain corals display remarkable fluorescence when exposed to ultraviolet light, illuminating reefs with vibrant greens, reds, and blues. This glow may serve as a natural sunscreen, protecting corals from intense sunlight, or even help with photosynthesis.
These radiant hues are essential for the health and allure of coral reef ecosystems, supporting a wide variety of marine life.
Discover more about glowing coral at NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program.

21. Giant Squid

A massive deep sea squid drifts through dark waters, its glowing tentacles illuminating the mysterious ocean depths. | Image source: henspark.com

The elusive giant squid inhabits the ocean’s deepest realms and is rarely seen by humans. Its arms are equipped with bioluminescent spots, which may be used for communication in the darkness or to startle would-be predators.
These mysterious flashes of light only add to the creature’s legendary status.
Discover more about the fascinating giant squid at Smithsonian Ocean.

22. Pyrosome

A glowing colony of pyrosomes drifts through the dark ocean, illuminating the water with mesmerizing marine bioluminescence. | Image source: wikimedia.org

Pyrosomes are remarkable colonial tunicates found in warm, tropical oceans. These tube-shaped colonies are made up of thousands of tiny individuals, working together to produce a mesmerizing bioluminescent glow.
When disturbed, entire pyrosome colonies can light up large areas of water, creating a surreal underwater spectacle.
Dive into the world of glowing pyrosomes at National Geographic.

23. Ghost Fungus (Omphalotus nidiformis)

Ghost fungus mushrooms emit an enchanting green glow in the dark forest, showcasing the magic of bioluminescent fungi. | Image source: flickr.com

The ghost fungus, native to Australia, is a captivating mushroom that radiates a soft greenish glow at night. This bioluminescence is thought to attract insects, which help spread the fungus’s spores throughout the forest.
Closely related to the jack-o’-lantern mushroom, the ghost fungus adds a touch of eerie beauty to Australian woodlands.
Discover more about this glowing marvel at Australian Geographic.

24. Sea Pens

A glowing sea pen, a delicate marine invertebrate, illuminates the dark ocean floor like a living piece of coral. | Image source: staticflickr.com

Sea pens are graceful, colonial marine animals anchored in soft seafloor sediments. When disturbed, they emit a gentle glow—likely a defense mechanism to startle predators or attract attention away from themselves.
Their bioluminescence adds an enchanting touch to the vibrant tapestry of coral reefs and sandy bottoms.
Learn more about sea pens and their glowing displays at Encyclopedia of Life.

25. Scaly-Foot Gastropod

A rare scaly-foot gastropod glows with an iridescent shell, nestled among the mysterious rocks of the deep sea. | Image source: presurfer.blogspot.com

The scaly-foot gastropod is a unique deep-sea snail, famous for its iron-plated shell and symbiotic bioluminescent bacteria. These glowing microbes may serve to deter predators or possibly attract mates in the pitch-black environment near hydrothermal vents.
This rare snail is a fascinating example of the extraordinary adaptations found in the ocean’s depths.
Explore more about the scaly-foot gastropod at National Geographic.

26. Bioluminescent Octopus (Stauroteuthis syrtensis)

A mesmerizing bioluminescent octopus drifts through the deep sea, its glowing suckers illuminating the dark waters. | Image source: wallpaperflare.com

The elusive Stauroteuthis syrtensis is a rare deep-sea octopus known for its glowing suckers. These bioluminescent features may help the octopus lure small prey by mimicking twinkling animals or could be used for subtle communication in the dark depths.
Its otherworldly, glowing silhouette continues to intrigue and inspire researchers exploring the ocean’s mysteries.
Learn more about this captivating octopus at MBARI.

27. Jack-O’-Lantern Mushroom (Omphalotus olearius)

A cluster of jack-o-lantern mushrooms glows with eerie green bioluminescence, lighting up the forest floor at night. | Image source: forestryimages.org

The vibrant jack-o’-lantern mushroom is best known for its subtle nighttime glow, created by a chemical reaction involving luciferase. This faint greenish light, visible in dark forests, may help attract insects that disperse the mushroom’s spores.
Its glowing effect gives the mushroom its evocative name and adds to the mystery of nocturnal woodlands.
Learn more about the jack-o’-lantern mushroom at Missouri Department of Conservation.

Conclusion

A mesmerizing scene of glowing bioluminescent creatures illuminating the dark water, showcasing nature’s enchanting nighttime wonder. | Image source: Photo by limoo on Pexels

From the twinkling of fireflies to the ghostly glow of deep-sea life, bioluminescent creatures reveal the extraordinary creativity of nature. Their radiant displays serve a multitude of purposes—attracting mates, luring prey, deterring predators, and communicating in darkness.
Yet, much remains mysterious about how and why these living lights evolved. Exploring the world of bioluminescence deepens our appreciation for life’s hidden wonders.
Let their glow inspire you to look closer at the natural world and seek out its fascinating secrets.

