26 Real Reasons Why Bee Colonies Are Collapsing (It’s Not What You Think)

Bee colony collapse is no longer just a beekeeper’s worry—it’s a global crisis impacting food security and biodiversity everywhere. While the dangers of pesticides and disease often grab headlines, there’s a much larger web of factors quietly undermining bee populations. This article dives into 26 surprising and sometimes overlooked reasons why bee colonies are vanishing. Drawing on the latest scientific findings and expert commentary, we’ll unravel the true scope of challenges bees face—many of which are hiding in plain sight. Prepare to see bee decline in a whole new light.