25 Things You Should Do To Cut Your Microplastics Intake Everyday

Microplastics are pervasive, infiltrating our water, air, and food. These minuscule pollutants are smaller than 5mm and originate from a variety of sources, including decomposing plastic waste and synthetic clothing fibers. As they accumulate in our ecosystem, they pose a threat to both human health and wildlife. Reducing microplastics intake is not just a personal health choice but an environmental necessity. Understanding and implementing daily strategies to minimize exposure can make a significant impact.