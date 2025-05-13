25 Reasons a Silverback Gorilla Would Demolish 20 Humans in Combat

Remember when Mike Tyson offered a zoo $10,000 to fight a gorilla? The boxing champ spotted a bully gorilla during a zoo visit and wanted to “smash that silverback’s snotbox.” Lucky for Tyson, the zookeeper refused. People love these animal matchup debates. A single silverback against 20 humans sounds like humans win through numbers alone. They wouldn’t. Silverbacks have biological advantages that make this fight completely unfair. This list shows why you should never mess with these powerful primates.