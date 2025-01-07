Home Editor Picks 25 of the Weirdest Exoplanets Ever Discovered
25 of the Weirdest Exoplanets Ever Discovered

By Chu E. - January 6, 2025

Space keeps outdoing our wildest sci-fi fantasies. Right now, planets with oceans of molten diamonds, storms of glass shards, and skies of vaporized metal float through our galaxy. Scientists have found these real worlds using powerful telescopes and clever detection methods. Each discovery reads like something from a movie script, yet these planets actually exist. Here are 25 of the most extraordinary planets ever spotted beyond our solar system.

The Egg-Shaped Wonder of WASP-12b

source: aasnova.org

WASP-12b spins through the cosmos while its parent star’s massive gravitational pull warps it into an egg shape. The scorching temperatures on this celestial body soar to 2,200°C, hot enough to melt steel. Scientists watching this cosmic spectacle have calculated that the planet loses mass at an astonishing rate, suggesting it might completely disappear within a few million years. 

A Glass Storm Planet Called HD 189733b  

source: vox-cdn.com

Some planets have rain, but HD 189733b takes precipitation to terrifying extremes. This blue-tinted gas giant whips silicate particles through its atmosphere at speeds reaching 7,000 kilometers per hour. The result? Sideways-flying shards of glass tear through the planet’s atmosphere in an endless storm. Here, even the strongest rocket would shatter under the relentless barrage of glass rain.

The Diamond Planet 55 Cancri e

Source: elperiodico.com

Most planets are made of rock or gas, but 55 Cancri e breaks all the rules. Scientists believe vast deposits of diamond and graphite cover this super-Earth’s surface. The planet orbits so close to its star that surface temperatures exceed 2,700°C. The incredible heat and pressure create perfect conditions for carbon to crystallize into diamonds. This sparkling world might contain enough diamonds to make up a third of its total mass, though no jeweler will ever get their hands on this cosmic treasure.

The Steamy Mystery of GJ 1214 b

Source: beyondearthlyskies.blogspot.com

Space telescopes have revealed GJ 1214 b as a planet unlike anything in our solar system. This water world floats through space wrapped in thick clouds of steam. About half of its total mass comes from water, making Earth’s oceans look like mere puddles in comparison. The planet’s intense atmospheric pressure creates exotic forms of water that scientists can only theorize about. 

A Binary Star’s Planet: Kepler-16b

Source: sci.news

Star Wars fans got excited when astronomers found Kepler-16b. This planet circles two suns, making it a real-life version of Luke Skywalker’s home world, Tatooine. The planet’s sunsets paint the sky with double shadows as both stars dip below the horizon. The complex gravitational dance between the two stars affects everything from the planet’s seasons to its climate patterns.

The Melting World of KELT-9b

source: futurecdn.net

KELT-9b takes the crown as the hottest known planet. Its surface temperature hits a mind-boggling 4,300°C, surpassing even some stars. The heat turns this planet into a cosmic furnace where metals don’t just melt; they transform into vapor. Iron, titanium, and other metals float through the atmosphere as gases. 

WASP-107b: The Cotton Candy Giant

Source: astronomy.com

A giant planet with the density of cotton candy sounds impossible, but WASP-107b proves otherwise. This puffy world has roughly Jupiter’s size but only one-tenth its mass. The planet’s extremely low-density puzzles scientists who study planetary formation. Its existence challenges our understanding of how gas giants form and maintain their atmospheres. Recent observations suggest this fluffy world might be losing its atmosphere to space.

PSR B1257+12 b: The Pulsar’s Planet

Source: supernova.eso.org

This planet refuses to follow conventional rules. PSR B1257+12 b orbits a pulsar, a rapidly spinning stellar corpse that emits powerful radiation beams. The fact that planets can exist around such extreme objects revolutionized our understanding of planetary formation. The pulsar’s precise timing signals helped astronomers confirm this planet’s existence, making it one of the first exoplanets ever discovered. 

The Coal-Black Mystery of TrES-2b

Source: perception9.blogspot.com

Space holds many dark secrets, but TrES-2b stands out as the darkest. This planet reflects less light than fresh asphalt, appearing darker than coal. Scientists think unusual light-absorbing chemicals in its atmosphere cause this extreme darkness. The planet absorbs more than 99% of the light that hits it, creating an almost perfect black body. 

The Eccentric Orbit of HR 5183 b

Source: oktawave.com

Space holds few planets with orbits as wild as HR 5183 b. This gas giant swings through its solar system like a cosmic pendulum, taking 74 years to complete a single orbit. The planet’s path stretches from close to its star out to frigid distances, similar to moving between Jupiter’s and Neptune’s orbits in our solar system. Such dramatic changes in distance mean this planet experiences extreme temperature swings as it travels. 

Gliese 436 b’s Strange Ice

Source: youreverydayentertainment.com

Regular ice melts in heat, but Gliese 436 b breaks this rule. This Neptune-sized planet contains “hot ice” – water that stays solid despite temperatures around 440°C. The immense pressure at the planet’s surface forces water molecules into exotic arrangements, creating types of ice impossible on Earth. Scientists call this strange form “Ice X,” and it exists nowhere in our solar system. 

Iron Rain on WASP-76b

source: futura-sciences.com

Some planets have water rain, but WASP-76b rains liquid iron. One side of this planet always faces its star, heating the atmosphere so much that iron turns to vapor. Strong winds carry this iron vapor to the cooler night side, where it condenses into droplets and falls as metallic rain. The temperature difference between the two sides creates savage winds and storms. This planet redefines our understanding of what weather can be.

Kepler-186f: An Earth-Sized Mystery

Source: Reddit

Astronomers found something special when they spotted Kepler-186f. This planet sits in its star’s habitable zone, where temperatures might allow liquid water to exist. The planet’s size matches Earth’s closely enough that it probably has a rocky surface. Its red dwarf star bathes the planet in a reddish light, so any plants there might evolve to be black to absorb more light for photosynthesis.

TOI-849 b: The Naked Core

Source: nasa.gov

TOI-849 b tells a violent story of planetary evolution. This massive rocky planet might be what’s left after a gas giant lost its atmosphere. The planet packs 40 Earth masses into a space not much bigger than our world. Brutal stellar radiation or collisions with other objects might have stripped away its original atmosphere. Looking at this planet gives astronomers a rare glimpse at what might lie at the hearts of gas giants like Jupiter.

Kepler-78b: The Planet That Shouldn’t Exist

Source: hdqwalls.com

Current theories about planet formation say Kepler-78b shouldn’t exist where it does. This Earth-sized planet orbits so close to its star that it completes a year in just 8.5 hours. The temperatures reach beyond 2,000°C, enough to melt the planet’s surface into an ocean of lava. Scientists suspect this planet formed farther from its star and somehow migrated inward. 

Osiris: The Planet with a Tail

Source: bigthink.com

HD 209458 b, nicknamed Osiris, sports a tail like a comet. The intense heat from its nearby star boils away its atmosphere at a rate of thousands of tons per second. This evaporating gas streams behind the planet, creating a tail visible to our telescopes. The planet loses enough mass to fill several Olympic swimming pools every second. Astronomers watch this process with fascination, as it shows how some planets might eventually disappear entirely.

WASP-33b’s Glowing Atmosphere

source: sciencesetavenir.fr

Astronomers rarely get a good look at exoplanet atmospheres, but WASP-33b offers a perfect opportunity. The extreme heat from its nearby star makes the planet’s atmosphere glow like a light bulb. This celestial spotlight allows scientists to study the chemical makeup of its air. The planet orbits so close to its star that its year lasts just 29 hours. Surface temperatures soar past 3,200°C, making it one of the hottest planets ever found.

The Crowded Solar System of Kepler-11

source: jimmynewland.com

Most solar systems space their planets comfortably apart, but Kepler-11 packed six planets into an area smaller than Mercury’s orbit around our Sun. These planets play a constant game of gravitational tug-of-war, pulling at each other as they race around their star. All six planets orbit their star in less time than Mercury orbits our Sun.

The Molten World of CoRoT-7b

Source: spaceexploration92.com

CoRoT-7b introduced scientists to a new class of planets called super-Earths. This scorched world orbits so close to its star that rocks vaporize into the atmosphere. The surface maintains a temperature hot enough to melt aluminum. Surface gravity pulls the vaporized rock back down, creating rain made of pebbles. This hellish planet shows what Earth might look like if it orbited much closer to the Sun.

Gliese 581g: The Debated World

Source: Trent Schindler

Scientists still argue about whether Gliese 581g exists. Some telescopes picked up signs of this planet, while others found nothing. The original discovery sparked huge excitement because the planet seemed perfect for life. Its size and distance from its star suggested temperatures similar to Earth’s. The ongoing debate about its existence shows how tricky finding planets can be, especially when looking for smaller worlds that might support life.

Kepler-10b: The First Rocky Planet

Source: newsroom.unl.edu

Kepler-10b marked a milestone as the first confirmed rocky planet outside our solar system. The surface temperature hits 1,800°C, which means the ground is actually molten. The planet spins around its star every 20 hours, making it one of the fastest-orbiting planets we know. Though roughly 1.4 times bigger than Earth, it packs in 4.6 times more mass, making it an extremely dense world.

51 Pegasi b: The Planet That Changed Everything

Source: Pinterest

In 1995, 51 Pegasi b opened the floodgates of exoplanet discovery. This giant planet orbits close to its star, completing an orbit every four days. No one expected to find a Jupiter-sized planet so near its star. The discovery forced scientists to rewrite their theories about how solar systems form. This single find kicked off the entire field of exoplanet research.

Proxima Centauri b: Our Closest Neighbor

Source: campbelllawobserver.com

Just over four light-years away, Proxima Centauri b sits right next door in cosmic terms. The planet orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where temperatures might allow liquid water. Its year lasts only 11 Earth days. The close distance makes this planet a prime target for future study, though the intense radiation from its star might make life there difficult.

K2-18b: The Water Vapor World

Source: gknow.in

K2-18b floats 124 light-years from Earth with water vapor in its atmosphere. This super-Earth lies in its star’s habitable zone, though its size suggests it might be more like a small Neptune than a large Earth. The discovery of water in its atmosphere got scientists excited about the possibility of finding more planets with Earth-like characteristics. The planet orbits a small red dwarf star, receiving similar amounts of energy as Earth gets from the Sun.

TOI-3757 b: The Marshmallow Planet

Source: Nasa

TOI-3757 b sets records for its extremely low density. The planet’s mass spreads out so much that it would float in a cosmic bathtub big enough to hold it. Its puffy nature comes from its cool red dwarf star, which affects how gas giants form around it. The planet’s existence helps scientists understand how these fluffy worlds can form and survive around small stars.

