Scientists Discover Immortal Jellyfish That Reverses Aging Process

In a breakthrough that has captivated both scientists and nature enthusiasts, researchers have identified a jellyfish species, Turritopsis dohrnii, capable of reversing its aging process. Unlike any other known animal, this remarkable creature can revert its cells to an earlier developmental stage, effectively starting its life cycle anew. This unique biological feat has earned it the nickname “the immortal jellyfish.” The discovery holds profound significance for marine biology, as it challenges our understanding of aging and longevity in the animal kingdom.