Antarctic Ice Cores Reveal 800,000-Year Climate History in Unprecedented Detail

Deep beneath the icy expanse of Antarctica, scientists have uncovered a remarkable archive of Earth’s climate history. Through the extraction of ancient ice cores, researchers can now peer back in time nearly 800,000 years, revealing patterns and shifts in the planet’s atmosphere and temperature. This groundbreaking discovery was made possible by the European Project for Ice Coring in Antarctica (EPICA). The team’s work at Dome C produced one of the longest and most detailed climate records ever recovered, providing vital insights into our planet’s past—and its future.