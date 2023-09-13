25 Incredible Bird Species Of The Amazon

The Amazon Rainforest stretches across several countries, including Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Suriname, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana, and French Guiana. It’s the world’s largest tropical rainforest, and home to thousands of different species of snakes, spiders, monkeys, and birds, just to name a few. Many animals in the Amazon are microscopic but powerful and poisonous enough to kill a human being with one sting or bite. Luckily, birds aren’t as dangerous as some of the frogs, spiders, and snakes we see in the Amazon. We’ve curated a list of birds of the Amazon that are so incredible, that it may spark your interest to travel there and see them for yourself.

Hoatzin

Let’s take a look at possibly one of the strangest birds of the Amazon. The Hoatzin has many different names, including the Canje Pheasant, or punk-rock bird. While scientists debate their evolutionary connections to other bird species, they’re usually enigmatic to the Amazon. In some ways, they’re more similar to cows, since they have two stomachs. They make a loud call and smell like fresh cow manure or sweet-smelling hay, because of its unusual diet. At the end of their wings is a big claw, which they use to protect themselves (Mongabay).