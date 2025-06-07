23 Common Pets Are Racing Toward Extinction (But 3 Incredible Success Stories Show the Fight Isn’t Over)

The world’s most cherished pets—those we welcome into our homes—are facing a quiet crisis. From vibrant birds to gentle reptiles and even some cat and dog breeds, many familiar species are now at risk of extinction. Habitat destruction, emerging diseases, and the illegal wildlife trade have created unprecedented challenges for animals once thought safe in our everyday lives.

Recognizing these threats is crucial. Conservation isn’t just about protecting wild animals—it’s about ensuring our favorite companions thrive for generations to come.