Profound Ways Humans Changed the World in 2023

In the year of 2023, humanity left an undeniable mark on the world, sculpting the very surface of our planet in ways both profound and devastating. From drafting treaties to protect our international waters to grappling with the irreversible loss of species, the year unfolded as a progressive and remorseful canvas where our actions reshaped the contours of our existence. As we navigated the complexities of an increasingly hotter climate we celebrated monumental strides in global health.

We also confronted the harsh realities of human-induced conflicts on Heritage sites in Ukraine. Whether we celebrated or cried 2023 proved to be a chapter of contrasts. Embark on a thoughtful journey as we explore the significant changes and subtle details that shaped how humans, as creators of our fate, continued to shape the fabric of our shared world.

Humans Actually Decreased Fossil-Fuel Dependency

2023 emerged as a pivotal chapter in the journey of electric vehicles (EVs). The profound impact of EVs on the global energy panorama is now undeniable. These sleek, eco-friendly machines are carving a substantial dent in the once-impenetrable fortress of global oil consumption. According to the latest insights from BloombergNEF, the current year sees EVs orchestrating a reduction of approximately 1.8 million barrels per day in global oil demand, constituting an impressive 2% of the world’s total oil supply. This heralds a paradigm shift away from conventional fossil fuels, with analysts prophesying that by 2035, EVs could displace a staggering 12.4 million barrels of oil per day.

Despite initial concerns about waning consumer interest, particularly in the United States, where whispers of EV discounts and perceived obstacles circulated, the reality stands in stark contrast. Throughout the year, EV sales have not only weathered the storm but have surged ahead. Recent market research from Rho Motion reveals a remarkable 20% increase in global sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids as of November, a testament to the resilience and strength of the EV market. This surge is particularly evident in North America and China, underscoring the global nature of the EV revolution. As the world races toward sustainable mobility, this robust growth in EV adoption emerges as a linchpin in achieving climate goals, aligning seamlessly with the ambitious 1.5°C global warming limit set by the Paris Agreement, as recognized by the venerable World Resources Institute.