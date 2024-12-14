20 Science-Backed Brain Tricks That Actually Work

Your brain is the control center of everything you do, from remembering your best friend’s birthday to dancing to your favorite song and even keeping your heart beating. But this amazing organ needs your help to stay sharp. And taking care of it matters more than ever: a groundbreaking 2024 study in The Lancet Neurology revealed that over 3 billion people worldwide face neurological conditions, now ranked as the leading cause of illness and disability. But we have some good news. Science has uncovered some surprisingly simple ways to boost your brain power and protect it as you age. These 20 proven strategies might sound simple, but they pack a serious punch when it comes to maintaining razor-sharp memory and focus for years to come.