20 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds Perfect for Busy Owners and 5 That Require Extra Care
Animals

20 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds Perfect for Busy Owners and 5 That Require Extra Care

By Chu E. - June 20, 2025

Choosing a dog that fits your lifestyle can be the difference between a harmonious home and constant stress. For those with demanding schedules, low-maintenance breeds offer companionship without requiring hours of grooming, exercise, or attention each day. These dogs are resilient, adaptable, and content with less fuss, making them perfect for busy individuals or families.
On the other hand, some breeds need significantly more care and can be a challenge for owners with limited free time. Understanding these differences is key to finding your ideal canine companion and ensuring a happy, balanced relationship.

1. Labrador Retriever

A cheerful short-haired Labrador Retriever lounges on the living room rug, embodying the perfect family dog companion. | Photo by Helena Lopes on Pexels

The Labrador Retriever is renowned for its easygoing temperament and adaptability, making it a favorite among both families and singles. Labs require only minimal grooming—a quick brush a few times a week keeps their coat healthy. Their friendly nature and intelligence mean they thrive in a variety of living situations without demanding excessive attention.
According to the American Kennel Club, Labradors are consistently one of the most popular breeds in the U.S., thanks to their loyal companionship and low-maintenance needs.

2. Beagle

A playful short-haired Beagle enjoys a sunny day outdoors, its nose to the ground, tail wagging with curiosity. | Photo by Dina Nasyrova on Pexels

The Beagle is a classic choice for those seeking a low-maintenance companion. With their short, easy-to-care-for coat and sturdy health, Beagles don’t require frequent trips to the groomer. They have a friendly, curious disposition and get along well with children and adults alike.
While they do need regular walks and playtime to stay happy, their grooming needs are minimal. Learn more about this breed’s qualities at the AKC Beagle profile.

3. French Bulldog

A charming French Bulldog lounges on a cozy apartment sofa, perfectly embodying the ideal small city companion. | Photo by SHVETS production on Pexels

The French Bulldog is a favorite among city dwellers and those with limited space. These dogs have a compact size and require only minimal exercise, making them ideal for apartment living or busy owners. Their short coat is easy to maintain—just a quick brush now and then keeps shedding in check.
Affectionate yet independent, Frenchies are content with short bursts of play and lots of cuddles. For more on their care, visit The Spruce Pets French Bulldog guide.

4. Dachshund

A loyal short-haired Dachshund sits attentively on a cozy rug, ears perked and eyes full of devotion. | Photo by Duy Nod on Pexels

The Dachshund stands out for its short, sleek coat, which requires very little grooming—just occasional brushing will do. These loyal companions are known for their strong bonds with their owners and moderate exercise needs. A daily walk and some playtime are usually enough to keep them happy and healthy.
Their manageable size and easy care make them perfect for owners with limited time. Learn more at the Dachshund Club of America.

5. Chihuahua

A tiny Chihuahua relaxes on a cozy couch, perfectly suited for comfortable apartment living in the city. | Photo by Alina Matveycheva on Pexels

The Chihuahua is perfectly suited for busy owners, thanks to its tiny size and minimal grooming needs. Their short or long coats require only basic brushing, and their small stature makes them ideal for apartments or small homes. Chihuahuas are adaptable, long-lived companions that thrive on attention but don’t demand extensive exercise.
Their overall easy care and adaptability are highlighted in the AKC Chihuahua profile.

6. Boston Terrier

A lively Boston Terrier with a sleek, short coat stands alert on a bustling city sidewalk. | Photo by Sean Brannon on Pexels

The Boston Terrier boasts a smooth, easy-care coat and a compact, manageable size, making them an excellent choice for those with active lifestyles. These cheerful dogs are known for their friendly personalities and gentle nature around families and singles alike.
Boston Terriers need only moderate activity—a daily walk and some playtime usually suffice to keep them content. Their overall low-maintenance needs are well-documented by the Boston Terrier Club of America.

7. Greyhound

A sleek greyhound lounges contentedly on a cozy couch, embodying the ultimate couch potato dog lifestyle. | Photo by Sherissa R on Pexels

Despite their athletic build, Greyhounds are surprisingly low-energy and love lounging as much as sprinting. They require just a few short walks or brief play sessions each day to stay fit. Grooming is effortless, thanks to their sleek, short coat—an occasional brushing is all that’s needed.
Greyhounds are known for their gentle, affectionate nature, forming strong bonds with their owners. Their calm demeanor and straightforward care requirements are highlighted by Greyhound Pets of America.

8. Shih Tzu

A small, fluffy Shih Tzu relaxes contentedly on a cozy lap, enjoying gentle cuddles and attention. | Photo by Hannah Barata on Pexels

The Shih Tzu is a delightful companion known for its affectionate nature and adaptability to both apartments and larger homes. While their beautiful coat requires regular brushing to prevent tangles, many owners opt for a shorter “puppy cut” to simplify grooming. Shih Tzus don’t need intense exercise—short walks and indoor play are usually plenty to keep them happy.
Their loving disposition and moderate activity requirements make them ideal for busy owners. For more details, visit the AKC Shih Tzu breed info.

9. Whippet

A sleek whippet lounges gracefully on a cozy apartment sofa, embodying elegance and comfort in a compact space. | Photo by Nihongraphy 2 on Pexels

The Whippet is celebrated for its gentle temperament and quiet nature, making it a wonderful companion in a wide range of households. Whippets have a fine, short coat that requires almost no grooming—just a quick brush from time to time. They are highly adaptable, thriving in apartments as well as larger homes.
Short daily walks and some playtime are all Whippets need for exercise. For more about their care and suitability, visit The Whippet Club.

10. Italian Greyhound

A sleek Italian Greyhound lounges gracefully on a plush cushion, its short coat requiring minimal grooming and care. | Photo by Jacob Sierra on Pexels

The Italian Greyhound is an elegant yet easy-care companion, perfect for those seeking a small, affectionate pet. Their low-shedding coat needs only the occasional brush, making grooming a breeze. Italian Greyhounds enjoy cuddling and form strong bonds with their owners, but their exercise needs are minimal—just short walks and a bit of playtime.
If you’re looking for a loving dog that won’t monopolize your time, the AKC Italian Greyhound profile is a great place to learn more.

11. Pug

A playful pug with adorable wrinkles bounds across the grass, its tail curled and eyes sparkling with excitement. | Photo by Trev W. Adams on Pexels

The Pug is beloved for its charming personality and playful spirit, making it a popular choice among companion breeds. Pugs are incredibly adaptable, comfortably fitting into both small apartments and larger homes. Their smooth, short coat requires only basic maintenance—an occasional brush keeps shedding in check.
These dogs thrive on human interaction but are content with moderate exercise and downtime. Their easygoing care routines are highlighted by the Pug Dog Club of America.

12. Basenji

A sleek, short-haired Basenji stands alert, showcasing the breed’s unique elegance and expressive, curious eyes. | Photo by TomasHa on Pexels

The Basenji stands out for its unique barkless trait, making it an especially quiet companion for busy owners. With a sleek, low-shedding coat, Basenjis require only minimal grooming—just a quick brush every so often. They are known for their independent streak, which means they’re comfortable spending time alone.
Exercise needs are moderate, with daily walks and some playtime keeping them content. For more on this fascinating breed, check the Basenji Club of America.

13. Bullmastiff

A massive Bullmastiff lounges peacefully on the grass, embodying the gentle giant nature of the breed. | Photo by Matthias Zomer on Pexels

The Bullmastiff is a gentle giant, known for its calm demeanor and strong protective instincts. Despite their imposing size, Bullmastiffs lead a surprisingly low-energy lifestyle and are content with leisurely walks and plenty of relaxation at home. Their short, dense coat needs only minimal grooming—a quick brush now and then to remove loose hair.
These loyal companions are ideal for those seeking a devoted yet low-maintenance dog. For more information, visit the AKC Bullmastiff profile.

14. Basset Hound

A relaxed Basset Hound lounges on a cozy blanket, its long ears draped gently across the floor. | Photo by Soumik Das on Pexels

The Basset Hound is celebrated for its laid-back attitude and gentle presence around the home. With a short, easy-to-maintain coat, grooming is straightforward and quick. Basset Hounds are content with moderate exercise, such as daily strolls and some relaxed playtime, making them excellent choices for more sedentary or relaxed households.
Their affectionate nature and simple care routines make them a favorite for busy owners. For more details, visit the Basset Hound Club of America.

15. Boxer

A strong, muscular Boxer stands alert in a sunny backyard, showing the playful spirit of a loyal family dog. | Photo by Chris on Pexels

The Boxer is known for its playful temperament and endless enthusiasm, making it a joy for families and singles alike. Despite their energetic spirit, Boxers have a short coat that requires minimal grooming—just an occasional brush keeps them looking sharp. They thrive with moderate exercise, such as daily walks and some active playtime, fitting well into the schedules of active but busy owners.
Their loyal and affectionate nature is highlighted in the AKC Boxer profile.

16. Miniature Pinscher

A lively Miniature Pinscher stands alert on the grass, its small frame radiating boundless energy and curiosity. | Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

The Miniature Pinscher has a sleek, short coat that makes grooming virtually effortless—just the occasional brush keeps them neat. Known for their lively and spirited personality, these small dogs offer big energy for playtime but don’t require strenuous exercise. Their easy-care needs and energetic charm make them a great choice for busy individuals wanting a vibrant companion.
Discover more about this breed at the AKC Miniature Pinscher info.

17. Rat Terrier

A lively Rat Terrier with a sleek, short coat sits attentively, showcasing its intelligent and trainable nature. | Photo by flickr.com

The Rat Terrier is a smart, adaptable breed known for its easy grooming and moderate exercise needs. Their short coat requires very little maintenance, making them a practical choice for busy owners. Rat Terriers are highly trainable and quick to learn, which suits a variety of households and lifestyles.
A daily walk and some interactive play are plenty to keep them happy. For more details, visit the AKC Rat Terrier profile.

18. Great Dane

A majestic Great Dane lounges peacefully on the grass, embodying the charm and grace of a gentle giant. | Photo by Matthias Zomer on Pexels

The Great Dane may be massive in size, but they’re gentle giants with a surprisingly low-energy lifestyle. Despite their stature, Great Danes are content lounging around the house and need only moderate daily exercise. Grooming is simple—a quick brush occasionally is all that’s required for their short coat.
They thrive in spacious homes where they can stretch out comfortably, and their calm, affectionate nature makes them excellent companions. Learn more at the AKC Great Dane profile.

19. Brussels Griffon

A small Brussels Griffon with a distinctive beard sits alertly, its expressive eyes full of playful curiosity. | Photo by flickr.com

The Brussels Griffon is a petite, affectionate breed perfectly suited for apartment living. Their manageable size and loving temperament make them wonderful companions for singles and families alike. Grooming is straightforward—regular brushing and occasional trims keep their coat tidy, especially for the smooth-coated variety.
Brussels Griffons are adaptable and thrive on human interaction without being overly demanding. For more information, visit the Brussels Griffon Club of America.

20. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

A small, friendly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel sits attentively, its expressive eyes and silky ears full of charm. | Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is cherished for its affectionate nature and gentle disposition, making it an ideal companion for busy owners. These spaniels require only moderate exercise—daily walks and a bit of playtime are enough to keep them content. Grooming is relatively simple, especially when their coat is kept in a tidy puppy cut, which reduces upkeep.
Their loving temperament and manageable care needs are highlighted by the AKC Cavalier King Charles Spaniel info.

21. Afghan Hound

A stunning Afghan Hound with flowing, silky fur stands poised, embodying elegance and grace at a dog show. | Photo by flickr.com

The Afghan Hound is instantly recognizable for its luxurious, flowing coat, but that beauty comes with a price: regular and intensive grooming. Their long hair requires frequent brushing and professional attention to prevent mats and tangles, making them a high-maintenance choice for dog owners. Afghan Hounds are also known for their independent, sometimes aloof personality, which can add to the challenge of care.
For those considering this elegant breed, see the AKC Afghan Hound profile.

22. Siberian Husky

A spirited Siberian Husky dashes through the snow, showcasing its boundless energy and classic sled dog heritage. | Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev on Pexels

The Siberian Husky is a striking breed known for its boundless energy and need for constant exercise. Huskies thrive on activity and require daily, vigorous workouts to stay happy and healthy. Their thick double coat sheds frequently, especially during seasonal changes, demanding regular brushing to manage loose fur.
This breed also has an independent streak that can make training and containment a challenge for busy owners. For more details, visit the Siberian Husky Club of America.

23. Border Collie

A lively Border Collie dashes across a grassy field, showcasing the energy and focus of a true herding dog. | Photo by pixabay.com

The Border Collie is celebrated for its exceptional intelligence and unrelenting energy, making it one of the most demanding dog breeds. They require constant mental and physical stimulation, thriving on challenging tasks and vigorous exercise. Border Collies are happiest with owners who can provide them with daily training, games, and activities.
Without sufficient engagement, they may become bored or develop behavioral issues. For more on their care and needs, visit the Border Collie Society of America.

24. Poodle

A perfectly groomed, curly-haired poodle stands proudly, embodying elegance and confidence as a top show dog. | Photo by Masood Aslami on Pexels

The Poodle, whether standard, miniature, or toy, is admired for its hypoallergenic coat. However, this coat requires regular professional grooming and meticulous maintenance to avoid matting and keep the dog comfortable. Poodles are also highly intelligent and energetic, thriving on both mental and physical activity.
They excel in training but demand an engaged owner who can keep up with their needs. For a comprehensive look at their care requirements, see the AKC Poodle profile.

25. English Bulldog

A wrinkled English Bulldog lounges comfortably, its expressive face hinting at the special care it receives daily. | Photo by Raks Loss on Pexels

The English Bulldog is famous for its distinctive appearance but comes with several health concerns that require dedicated daily care. Their wrinkles and skin folds must be cleaned regularly to prevent infections, and they are prone to respiratory issues due to their short muzzle. Bulldogs also need careful monitoring during hot weather and moderate exercise routines.
Owning an English Bulldog means being vigilant about their unique needs. For more information, visit the Bulldog Club of America.

Conclusion

A group of joyful dogs plays together in a sunny park, showcasing the rewards of responsible pet care. | Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels

Choosing the right dog breed means thoughtfully matching care needs to your lifestyle and daily routine. Low-maintenance breeds offer companionship with less demand on your time, while high-maintenance dogs require a greater commitment to grooming, exercise, and health care.
Before bringing a new pet home, research breed characteristics and honestly assess your availability. For more guidance, explore resources like the AKC Breed Directory.
A well-matched partnership will lead to a happier, healthier life for both you and your canine companion.

