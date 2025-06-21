20 Creatures That Survived Mass Extinctions — And How They Did It

Throughout Earth’s tumultuous history, mass extinction events have repeatedly reshaped life as we know it. From asteroid impacts to dramatic climate shifts, these global catastrophes wiped out vast numbers of species in a geological instant. Yet, against all odds, some remarkable creatures endured.



This article delves into twenty extraordinary survivors that not only outlasted apocalyptic events but also adapted and flourished in their wake. Discover the incredible adaptations and survival strategies that allowed these ancient lineages to thrive while so many others vanished forever.