20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct

Across the globe, countless animal species are facing a critical threat: extinction. Habitat loss, relentless poaching, and the escalating impacts of climate change are pushing many creatures to the edge. These forces disrupt delicate ecosystems and put immense pressure on wildlife populations. The animals featured here are not just rare—they are teetering on the brink. Their struggles serve as a stark reminder of our planet’s fragility and the urgent need for conservation. Let’s explore 20 extraordinary animals that desperately need our attention—and action—to survive.