Home Animals 20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
Animals

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct

By Joe Burgett - July 15, 2025

Across the globe, countless animal species are facing a critical threat: extinction. Habitat loss, relentless poaching, and the escalating impacts of climate change are pushing many creatures to the edge. These forces disrupt delicate ecosystems and put immense pressure on wildlife populations. The animals featured here are not just rare—they are teetering on the brink. Their struggles serve as a stark reminder of our planet’s fragility and the urgent need for conservation. Let’s explore 20 extraordinary animals that desperately need our attention—and action—to survive.

NEXT >>

1. Amur Leopard

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo by Krishnendu Biswas on Pexels]

The Amur leopard is one of the world’s most endangered big cats, with fewer than 100 left in the wild. Found in the remote forests of the Russian Far East and northeastern China, their numbers have plummeted due to habitat destruction and poaching for their beautiful spotted fur. Intensive conservation initiatives—like anti-poaching patrols and habitat restoration—offer hope, but the future of the species remains precarious.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. Vaquita

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: PROFEPA]

The vaquita is the smallest and most endangered marine mammal on the planet, with fewer than 10 individuals believed to survive in Mexico’s Gulf of California. Illegal fishing practices, especially the use of gillnets, have brought this elusive porpoise to the brink of extinction. Conservationists are making urgent efforts to enforce fishing bans and protect the vaquita’s dwindling habitat. The situation is dire, but international attention continues to fuel hope for this rare species.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Javan Rhino

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo by Nirav Shah on Pexels]

The Javan rhino is among the rarest large mammals, with fewer than 75 individuals clinging to survival in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park. Once roaming widely across Southeast Asia, their range has shrunk dramatically due to habitat loss and the ever-present risk of natural disasters. Their shy, solitary behavior makes them exceptionally difficult to monitor and protect. Intensive conservation efforts are crucial for their future.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Sumatran Orangutan

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo by Robert Stokoe on Pexels]

The Sumatran orangutan is teetering on the edge of extinction, with fewer than 14,000 individuals left in the wild. Their survival is threatened by relentless deforestation and illegal hunting, which have left their forest homes fragmented across Sumatra. Although closely related to Bornean orangutans, Sumatran orangutans face even more severe challenges to their existence. Conservation groups are working tirelessly to protect remaining habitats and stop poaching.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Hawksbill Sea Turtle

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Davdeka/Shutterstock]

The Hawksbill Sea Turtle plays a vital role in maintaining the health of coral reefs, but faces a critical risk of extinction. Their beautiful, patterned shells have made them a target for illegal trade, and habitat loss has further devastated their numbers. Found in tropical oceans around the world, hawksbill sea turtle populations have plummeted by more than 80% over the past century. Conservation efforts now focus on safeguarding nesting beaches and curbing illegal trade.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Northern White Rhino

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Kat Webb/Shutterstock]

The Northern white rhino stands on the very edge of extinction, with just two females left, both living under 24-hour guard in Kenya. Unlike their southern relatives, their numbers have dwindled so drastically that natural breeding is no longer possible. Scientists are racing to develop advanced reproductive technologies, such as in vitro fertilization, in a last-ditch effort to save the subspecies. Their plight highlights the urgent consequences of poaching and habitat loss.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Yangtze Giant Softshell Turtle

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo by Atish Salgotra on Pexels]

The Yangtze giant softshell turtle may be the rarest turtle on Earth, with only three individuals known to exist. Native to the rivers and lakes of China and Vietnam, this species has suffered catastrophic declines from habitat destruction and overhunting. Conservationists are racing to save the species through intensive breeding programs, though success remains uncertain. Each turtle is now critically important for the survival of the species.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. New Zealand Kākāpō

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Cosmos Magazine]

The Kākāpō is a remarkable, flightless parrot native to New Zealand, now numbering just over 200 individuals. This nocturnal parrot is unique in the bird world, but its ground-dwelling lifestyle made it highly vulnerable to introduced predators. Thanks to intensive conservation and carefully managed breeding programs, the Kākāpō population is slowly recovering. Every bird counts in the fight to save this extraordinary species.

One ironic thing about the bird species is that they are incredibly long-living when not under threat in the wild. Reportedly, they can reach up to 100 years of age, giving them a better lifespan than most human beings. However, this is, again…ignoring any threats they might face.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Cross River Gorilla

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Image via Wikipedia]

The Cross River gorilla is Africa’s most endangered great ape, with a population of fewer than 300 individuals. These elusive gorillas inhabit remote, forested regions along the Nigeria-Cameroon border, where poaching and ongoing habitat loss put their future at grave risk. Conservationists are focused on safeguarding their last remaining habitats and reducing human-wildlife conflict. Every effort is crucial to ensure these rare gorillas survive.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Saola

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Shutterstock]

Often called the ‘Asian unicorn’, the saola is one of the world’s most mysterious and rare mammals. Discovered in 1992, this elusive species lives deep within the forests of Vietnam and Laos. Poaching and rapid habitat fragmentation have driven its numbers to dangerously low levels, making direct sightings exceptionally rare. Conservationists are working tirelessly to protect these secretive creatures and their shrinking habitats.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Sumatran Tiger

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo by James Lee on Pexels]

The Sumatran tiger is the smallest and most critically endangered tiger subspecies, with fewer than 400 individuals remaining in the wild. Deforestation and relentless poaching for the illegal wildlife trade have pushed these majestic cats to the edge of extinction. Protected areas and dedicated anti-poaching patrols are now essential to safeguard their dwindling population. Conservationists are working around the clock to ensure their survival.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Philippine Eagle

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Alain Pascua]

The Philippine eagle, famed for its striking looks and immense size, is one of the rarest birds of prey on Earth. Fewer than 400 pairs survive in the wild, with habitat destruction from logging and agriculture posing the greatest danger to their future. Conservation breeding programs and public education campaigns are underway to foster awareness and recovery. These magnificent birds are a symbol of hope and resilience for the Philippines.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Asiatic Cheetah

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images]

The Asiatic Cheetah is unique because, unlike its African cousin, the Asiatic Cheetah has been on the brink of extinction for a while now. They are primarily found in Iran, yet they were once found all over Asia. Some royal families had them as pets, as they are often tamer than most other big cat species, and they do not have a roar like lions or tigers. No cheetah does, honestly. There are some differences between the Asiatic and African cheetahs.

The Asiatic version tends to be smaller and paler, with more fur. This is due to being in the colder Iranian climate compared to the African environment, which is often warmer. Like many endangered animals, the Asiatic Cheetah has experienced extreme habitat loss, prey depletion, and poaching. The habitat loss has led to several big cat species dying out worldwide. It also often leads to more human-wildlife contact, which leads to killing a species to save a human’s life. On top of this, Iran has a large population that has led to countless cheetahs being killed in road accidents.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Gharial

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Jonathan Kemeys/ZSL]

The gharial is a unique crocodilian, instantly recognizable by its elongated, narrow snout. Native to the river systems of India, fewer than 900 individuals remain in the wild. Habitat loss, overfishing, and pollution have pushed this species to the brink, threatening its survival in fast-declining river habitats. Unlike other crocodiles, gharials primarily eat fish and are crucial for maintaining healthy river ecosystems.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Black-footed Ferret

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo]

The black-footed ferret, once believed extinct, is a testament to the power and fragility of conservation. Thanks to reintroduction programs, about 350 individuals now survive in North American grasslands. However, their future is threatened by disease and ongoing habitat loss. This elusive predator is a symbol of both hope and the ongoing challenges faced by endangered species recovery efforts.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

16. Red Wolf

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Joanna Wu/Shutterstock]

The red wolf, a native of the southeastern United States, now numbers fewer than 20 in the wild, making it one of the world’s most endangered canids. Habitat loss, hunting, and hybridization with coyotes have brought this species to the edge of extinction. Captive breeding and carefully managed reintroduction programs are now critical for the red wolf’s survival. Their story is a stark reminder of the fragility of wild populations.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

17. California Condor

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Image via Brian A Wolf/Shutterstock.com]

The California Condor is, to the shock of no one, mostly known for being from the California region. It happens to the largest American land bird. As of this article, there are roughly between 561 and 565 of them remaining, and that was primarily due to removing them from the wild years ago. They were officially extinct in the wild by 1987.

However, they were later reintroduced to the wild when released in places like Arizona and Utah. There are just under 100 of them known in the wild right now. It is the only surviving member of the Gymnogyps genus, making it incredibly important to avoid letting the species go extinct. Without human interference, this condor would be completely gone.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

18. Northern Hairy-nosed Wombat

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo by Moritz Feldmann on Pexels]

The northern hairy-nosed wombat is one of Australia’s—and the world’s—rarest land mammals, with only about 315 individuals left. Habitat loss and competition with livestock have pushed this burrowing marsupial to the brink of extinction. Thankfully, focused conservation efforts and the protection of their last remaining habitat have helped stabilize their numbers. Continued vigilance is essential to secure the future of this unique species.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

19. Forest Owlet

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Animalia]

The forest owlet, once thought extinct, was dramatically rediscovered in India in 1997. Despite this remarkable find, fewer than 250 individuals survive today, victims of ongoing deforestation and habitat degradation in central India. Conservationists are working urgently to protect and restore the specific forest areas this elusive owl relies on. The forest owlet’s story is both a triumph of rediscovery and a warning about the fragility of species survival.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

20. Addax

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo Credit: Tim Woodfine]

The addax, also known as the white antelope, is a desert-dwelling species native to the Sahara. With fewer than 100 left in the wild, it is now critically endangered due to overhunting and severe habitat loss. Conservationists are working to increase addax numbers through captive breeding and the establishment of protected reserves. Preserving this elegant antelope will require ongoing international cooperation and support.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Endangered Species Are Often The Cause Of Humans, So Let’s Protect Them!

20 Animals That Are Close To Going Extinct
[Photo by Egor Kamelev on Pexels]

The survival of these 20 animals on the brink of extinction highlights the urgent need for global conservation action. Each species plays a unique role in maintaining the health and balance of our planet’s ecosystems, reminding us how deeply interconnected all life is. Protecting biodiversity is not just about saving individual species—it’s about securing a healthy future for generations to come.

By supporting conservation campaigns, spreading awareness, and advocating for sustainable practices, we can all help ensure these remarkable creatures do not disappear forever. The time to act is now.

.article-content-img img { width: 100% }

<< Previous

Advertisement