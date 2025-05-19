18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert

When considering a new furry friend, longevity often plays a crucial role in the decision-making process. Understanding which breeds are known for their extended lifespans can guide potential pet owners towards making informed choices. Long-lived dog breeds not only promise years of companionship, but they also bring unique care requirements and health considerations. In this article, we explore 18 dog breeds renowned for their impressive lifespans, providing insights and expert guidance on what makes these breeds exceptional.