Home Animals 18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
Animals

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert

By Chu E. - May 19, 2025

When considering a new furry friend, longevity often plays a crucial role in the decision-making process. Understanding which breeds are known for their extended lifespans can guide potential pet owners towards making informed choices. Long-lived dog breeds not only promise years of companionship, but they also bring unique care requirements and health considerations. In this article, we explore 18 dog breeds renowned for their impressive lifespans, providing insights and expert guidance on what makes these breeds exceptional.

NEXT >>

1. Chihuahua

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A tiny Chihuahua with a playful spirit stands proudly, showcasing its charm and promising longevity. | Image source: Photo by wkn on Pexels

Known for their feisty personality, Chihuahuas are not just charming but also incredibly long-lived. Their lifespan often exceeds 15 years, with some even reaching two decades. One reason for their longevity is their small size, which generally correlates with longer lifespans in dogs. Additionally, Chihuahuas benefit from a relatively robust genetic makeup, which helps them avoid some of the health issues that plague larger breeds. This combination of traits makes Chihuahuas a beloved choice for those seeking a long-term canine companion.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. Dachshund

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A sleek and lively Dachshund stands proudly, showcasing its long body and vibrant health. | Image source: Photo by Balog Krisztina on Pexels

The Dachshund, affectionately known as the “wiener dog,” is celebrated for its impressive longevity, often reaching the age of 16 or more. Their elongated bodies and spirited nature make them stand out among similarly sized breeds. While their size contributes to their long lifespan, Dachshunds also have a strong genetic disposition for health. In comparison to other small breeds, they tend to have fewer hereditary ailments, making them a cherished choice for families seeking a loyal and enduring pet.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Toy Poodle

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A bright-eyed Toy Poodle sits attentively, showcasing its intelligent expression and vibrant health with a glossy coat. | Image source: Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

Renowned for their intelligence and elegance, Toy Poodles are not just smart but also long-lived, often reaching up to 18 years. Their longevity is partly due to their size, but also their genetic health. Toy Poodles are less prone to serious illnesses, thanks to years of selective breeding focused on improving health traits. Their keen intelligence allows them to quickly learn and adapt, keeping their minds sharp and bodies active, contributing to their extended lifespan.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Beagle

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A spirited Beagle with a glossy coat stands alert, showcasing its hardy, long-lived nature. | Image source: wakyma.com

Beagles are celebrated for their robust health and enduring nature, often living up to 15 years. These spirited dogs are known for their friendly demeanor and boundless energy, which keeps them active and healthy. Their strong immune systems and resistance to many common canine ailments contribute to their longevity. Beagles are versatile and adaptable, thriving in various environments, which makes them a popular choice for families seeking a hardy and long-lived canine companion.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Shih Tzu

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A majestic Shih Tzu poses with poise, embodying its regal charm and renowned longevity in every strand of fur. | Image source: Photo by Goochie Poochie Grooming on Pexels

Known for their regal appearance and affectionate nature, Shih Tzus can live up to 16 years. Their long lifespan is often attributed to their manageable size and relatively good health. The grooming needs of a Shih Tzu, while extensive, play a role in their longevity. Regular grooming helps maintain their coat and overall health, preventing skin issues. This attention to care, coupled with their loving disposition, makes them a delightful and enduring companion for many households.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Maltese

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A fluffy Maltese with a silky white coat sits calmly, embodying the gentle charm of small breeds. | Image source: Photo by Sam Lion on Pexels

The Maltese, with its silky white coat and gentle disposition, often lives up to 15 years. Their calm and affectionate nature contributes significantly to their longevity, as a stress-free life often correlates with better health outcomes. Additionally, Maltese dogs are less prone to severe genetic disorders, which supports their extended lifespan. Their small size also facilitates a longer life, making them a beloved choice for those seeking a serene and long-lasting canine companion.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Yorkshire Terrier

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A spirited Yorkshire Terrier with a shiny coat stands alert, embodying the essence of terrier vitality and health. | Image source: Photo by JÉSHOOTS on Pexels

With their spirited nature and vibrant personality, Yorkshire Terriers often reach up to 16 years of age. This breed’s longevity is supported by their small size and robust health, allowing them to live longer than many larger breeds. Yorkies are known for their energetic and curious demeanor, which keeps them active and engaged. Their resilience to common health issues and their adaptable nature make them a popular choice for those desiring a lively and long-lived companion.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Pomeranian

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A fluffy Pomeranian with a lively spirit sits gracefully, showcasing its charming and long-living nature. | Image source: Photo by KoolShooters on Pexels

Pomeranians, with their fluffy coats and lively personalities, are known for living up to 16 years. Their bold and curious nature keeps them active, contributing to their long lifespan. Regular grooming and dental care are crucial for maintaining their health, as these tiny dogs can be prone to dental issues. Despite their small size, Pomeranians have a robust constitution, making them a delightful choice for those seeking a spirited yet long-lived companion.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Lhasa Apso

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A regal Lhasa Apso with a flowing coat sits proudly, embodying the resilience of this ancient breed. | Image source: Photo by Fritz dela Cruz on Pexels

With a history rooted in ancient Tibet, the Lhasa Apso is a breed known for its longevity, often reaching 15 years. Their ancient heritage is reflected in their resilience and robust health. Bred as sentinel dogs for monasteries, Lhasa Apsos possess a keen alertness and adaptability, traits that have helped them thrive through the ages. Their thick coat requires regular maintenance, but this attention contributes to their overall well-being and long life.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Miniature Schnauzer

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A robust Miniature Schnauzer stands proudly on lush grass, embodying health and vitality with its lively demeanor. | Image source: Photo by Sebastian Coman Travel on Pexels

The Miniature Schnauzer is a robust breed, often living up to 15 years. Known for their vigor and spirited demeanor, these dogs are both active and resilient. Miniature Schnauzers benefit from a strong genetic makeup, which helps them avoid many common health issues. Regular exercise and a balanced diet are key to maintaining their health, ensuring they remain energetic companions throughout their long lives. Their adaptability and friendly nature make them a cherished addition to many families.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Pekingese

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A regal Pekingese sits majestically, showcasing its luxurious coat and embodying a legacy of longevity. | Image source: Photo by Daniil Kondrashin on Pexels

With a history steeped in royalty, the Pekingese is a breed known for its elegance and longevity, often living up to 15 years. Originally bred for Chinese emperors, their regal nature is matched by their sturdy health. Pekingese dogs have a compact build and a surprisingly resilient constitution, which contributes to their lengthy lifespan. Regular grooming and attentive care are essential, ensuring these majestic companions remain healthy and graceful throughout their lives.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Border Collie

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A lively Border Collie, known for its intelligence, playfully bounds through a sunlit field, exuding energy. | Image source: Photo by Blue Bird on Pexels

Renowned for their intelligence and agility, Border Collies often live up to 17 years. Their active lifestyle is a key factor in their longevity, as regular physical and mental stimulation keeps them healthy and engaged. Known for their exceptional herding abilities, these dogs thrive in environments where they can exercise both body and mind. A balanced diet and routine veterinary care further support their health, making Border Collies one of the most vibrant and long-lived breeds.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Australian Shepherd

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
An energetic Australian Shepherd, showcasing its intelligence and agility, bounds joyfully across a sunlit meadow. | Image source: Photo by Helena Lopes on Pexels

The Australian Shepherd, celebrated for its intelligence and diligent work ethic, often enjoys a lifespan of up to 15 years. These agile dogs thrive on mental and physical challenges, which keeps them in excellent health. Their innate desire to work and their energetic nature require regular exercise and engagement. By maintaining an active lifestyle and ensuring proper veterinary care, Australian Shepherds remain robust and healthy, providing years of loyal companionship to their families.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Cocker Spaniel

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A cheerful Cocker Spaniel sits playfully in a sunlit garden, embodying health and friendliness with its wagging tail. | Image source: Photo by Olavi Anttila on Pexels

Known for their friendly and affectionate demeanor, Cocker Spaniels can live up to 15 years. Their sociable nature makes them excellent family pets, thriving in interactive environments. While generally healthy, attention to ear care and regular grooming is essential, as they can be prone to ear infections and skin issues. With proper care and a balanced lifestyle, Cocker Spaniels continue to be beloved companions, offering warmth and joy to their families over many years.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Papillon

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A lively Papillon with butterfly-like ears exudes energy and grace as it bounds across the grass. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

The Papillon, named for its distinctive butterfly-like ears, can live up to 16 years. These small yet agile dogs are remarkably healthy, benefiting from a strong genetic disposition. Their high energy levels and love for agility activities keep them physically fit and mentally sharp. Papillons require minimal grooming, but regular exercise is key to maintaining their health. Their lively and intelligent nature makes them delightful companions, offering long-lasting joy and companionship.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

16. Shetland Sheepdog

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A lively Shetland Sheepdog stands alert in a lush field, showcasing its herding instincts and vibrant coat. | Image source: Photo by Gundula Vogel on Pexels

Known for their exceptional herding skills, Shetland Sheepdogs can live up to 14 years. Their intelligence and agility are key attributes, honed from generations of herding ancestry. These dogs thrive on mental and physical activity, contributing to their robust health. Shelties are generally healthy, but regular veterinary check-ups and an active lifestyle are essential. Their loyalty and energetic nature make them cherished companions, providing both protection and affection for many years.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

17. Jack Russell Terrier

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A lively Jack Russell Terrier joyfully leaps through a sunlit park, showcasing its vibrant health and boundless energy. | Image source: Photo by Blue Bird on Pexels

The Jack Russell Terrier is renowned for its boundless energy and zest for life, often living up to 16 years. Their lively nature and strong hunting instincts keep them constantly on the move, which supports their excellent health. Jack Russells require regular exercise and mental stimulation to thrive, making them ideal for active owners. Their robust constitution and spirited personality ensure that they remain vibrant and engaging companions throughout their long lives.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

18. Havanese

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
A cheerful Havanese sits proudly on a sunny porch, embodying the ideal long-lived companion dog. | Image source: Photo by Ayyeee Ayyeee on Pexels

With their companionable nature and cheerful disposition, Havanese dogs often live up to 16 years. Their sociable and adaptable personality makes them excellent family pets, thriving in interactive settings. Generally healthy, Havanese dogs benefit from regular grooming to maintain their silky coats and prevent skin issues. Their robust health and lively spirit contribute to their longevity, ensuring they remain delightful companions who bring joy and warmth to their families over the years.

Reflecting on Longevity

18 Longest Living Dog Breeds, According to an Expert
Source: petdt.com

The journey through these longest living dog breeds highlights the diversity and vitality found in canine companions. From the energetic Jack Russell Terrier to the regal Pekingese, each breed offers unique traits contributing to their longevity. Understanding these characteristics helps potential owners choose a breed that aligns with their lifestyle and expectations. Longevity in dogs often correlates with factors like size, health, and care. By providing a nurturing environment and regular veterinary care, you can ensure a long, joyful life for your furry friend. Consider adopting one of these enduring breeds and enjoy years of companionship and love.

<< Previous

Advertisement