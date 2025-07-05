15 Ways the Internet Rewires Your Brain, According to Psychologists

The digital revolution has transformed not just how we live, but how we think. Psychologists now agree that the internet’s constant flow of information is fundamentally reshaping how our brains process, store, and react to knowledge. From social media feeds to endless search results, these tools are training our minds in ways that previous generations could hardly imagine. In this article, we’ll explore the most intriguing ways the internet rewires your brain—sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse—according to the latest psychological research.