15 Ways Scientists Are Trying to Cheat Death

Humankind has always dreamed of escaping the clutches of death. From ancient legends of the Fountain of Youth to modern-day science fiction, the quest for immortality has captured our imagination for millennia. Today, this once-fantastical pursuit is moving into the realm of scientific possibility. Researchers across the globe are racing to unlock the secrets of aging, using cutting-edge technology and bold new theories. In this article, we explore 15 remarkable ways scientists are working to push the boundaries of life itself—and perhaps, one day, cheat death.