15 Unusual Ways Plants Communicate With Each Other

Plants are often perceived as silent and passive organisms, but recent scientific breakthroughs have unveiled a complex network of communication among them. Studies have demonstrated that plants release volatile compounds to warn neighboring plants of threats, such as pest infestations, prompting them to bolster their defenses. (time.com) Additionally, research has shown that plants emit ultrasonic distress signals when under stress, which can be detected by insects like moths, influencing their behavior. (reuters.com) These findings challenge traditional views and highlight the sophisticated ways plants interact to survive and adapt.