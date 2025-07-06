15 Times Astrology Weirdly Lined Up with Science

The debate between astrology and science has raged for centuries. While scientists often dismiss astrology as pseudoscience, millions still turn to horoscopes for guidance. Yet, every now and then, research uncovers curious overlaps that even skeptics can’t ignore. Could there be moments when the stars and scientific evidence align? This article explores 15 uncanny instances where astrological claims have, surprisingly, found echoes in scientific studies and observations. Prepare to rethink what you thought you knew about the boundary between planetary influence and empirical fact.