Home Animals 15 Times Animals Helped Make Major Medical Breakthroughs
15 Times Animals Helped Make Major Medical Breakthroughs

By Shannon Quinn - July 5, 2025

Throughout history, animals have been essential partners in medical discovery. From the earliest days of scientific exploration to present-day breakthroughs, their unique biology has provided invaluable insights into human health. These contributions have led to life-saving therapies, vaccines, and surgical techniques that impact millions of people around the globe. As we explore these fifteen remarkable moments, it’s clear that collaboration with the animal kingdom has been pivotal for advancing modern medicine and improving lives everywhere.

1. Mice and the Discovery of Insulin

Mice research by Banting and Best paved the way for life-saving insulin therapy in diabetes. Photo by: ChatGPT

In the early 1920s, mice played a vital role as Frederick Banting and Charles Best searched for a treatment for diabetes. By studying these animals, the scientists uncovered how the pancreas produced insulin and how it could regulate blood sugar. Their pioneering work with mice directly led to the development of insulin therapy, transforming diabetes from a fatal diagnosis to a manageable condition for millions worldwide. Learn more

2. Horses and the First Diphtheria Antitoxin

Bottles of horse serum sit alongside labeled vials, ready for preparation into life-saving diphtheria antitoxin. | Photo by Christina & Peter on Pexels

In the late 1800s, horses became medical heroes when scientists discovered that their blood could be used to produce the first diphtheria antitoxin. This groundbreaking serum, created by injecting horses with small amounts of diphtheria toxin, was used to successfully treat infected children and dramatically reduced mortality rates. The success of this approach paved the way for modern serum therapy in combating infectious diseases. Read the CDC history

3. Dogs and the Cardiac Pacemaker

Early cardiac pacemaker breakthroughs relied on canine heart studies, paving the way for lifesaving devices. Photo by: ChatGPT

Dogs played a pivotal role in the invention of the cardiac pacemaker. Early researchers experimented with electrically stimulating canine hearts to understand how to control abnormal rhythms. Their discoveries led to the first implantable pacemakers, devices that could reliably regulate heartbeats in humans suffering from arrhythmias. Today, millions depend on this technology for a normal, healthy life—a direct legacy of those initial studies in dogs. More from the American Heart Association

4. Guinea Pigs and Tuberculosis Testing

Guinea pigs enabled crucial breakthroughs in tuberculosis research, paving the way for life-saving treatments. Photo by: ChatGPT

Guinea pigs became indispensable in the fight against tuberculosis thanks to their natural vulnerability to the disease. Scientists used them to model TB infection, which led to critical advancements in developing reliable TB tests and discovering effective treatments. Their role in this research helped save countless lives, especially before antibiotics were widely available. Read more from Nature

5. Monkeys and the Polio Vaccine

Monkeys enabled groundbreaking polio research, paving the way for vaccines and global disease eradication. Photo by: ChatGPT

Monkeys were vital to the battle against polio. Their similar immune systems allowed researchers to observe how the polio virus attacked the body and to test early vaccine candidates for safety and effectiveness. These crucial studies led to the development of the first successful polio vaccines, which have since helped eliminate the disease from most parts of the world. The global decline of polio stands as a testament to the pivotal role monkeys played in transforming public health. Learn more from Smithsonian Magazine

6. Mice and Cancer Research

Lab mice enable groundbreaking cancer research, driving innovations in targeted therapies and personalized medicine. Photo by: ChatGPT

Lab mice have become the backbone of modern cancer research. Their carefully controlled genetics allow scientists to mimic human cancers and observe tumor development in real time. These models are essential for testing experimental drugs and creating targeted therapies that have changed the landscape of cancer treatment. Thanks to mice, researchers have moved closer to personalized medicine and more effective cancer care. Learn more from Cancer Research UK

7. Cats and Neurological Disorders

Cats’ unique brain structures advanced neurological research, shaping modern treatments for epilepsy and related disorders…Photo by: ChatGPT

Cats have contributed significantly to our understanding of the brain, especially in the study of neurological disorders like epilepsy. Their distinctive brain structures enabled early scientists to conduct brain mapping experiments that revealed how different brain regions control movement and sensation. These discoveries have shaped treatments for seizures and continue to influence how researchers approach a variety of neurological conditions. Read more from NIH

8. Pigs and Organ Transplants

“A lively group of plump pigs frolicking in a vibrant green pasture, pure symbols of bucolic bliss.” | Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh on Pexels

Pigs have played a groundbreaking role in the field of organ transplantation research. Their organs closely resemble those of humans in size and function, making them ideal models for perfecting transplant techniques. Research with pigs has not only refined surgical procedures but has also paved the way for xenotransplantation, where genetically modified pig organs are being adapted for potential human use. These advances bring hope to patients awaiting lifesaving transplants and represent a major leap in medical science. Explore more from Johns Hopkins Medicine

9. Sheep and Lung Surfactant Therapy

A scientist examines lung surfactant extracted from sheep, highlighting its crucial role in treating premature infants’ breathing difficulties. | Photo by Zak Bentley on Pexels

Sheep research changed the outlook for premature infants with underdeveloped lungs. Scientists discovered that sheep, with their similar lung physiology, were ideal for studying respiratory distress in newborns. This work led to the development of surfactant therapy, a treatment that helps premature babies breathe and survive outside the womb. Thanks to sheep, surfactant therapy is now a standard, lifesaving intervention in neonatal care. Learn more from March of Dimes

10. Fruit Flies and Genetics

Fruit flies have revolutionized genetics, revealing inheritance patterns and advancing our understanding of DNA. Photo by: ChatGPT

Fruit flies (Drosophila) have been at the heart of groundbreaking genetic research for over a century. Their rapid reproduction and simple genetic makeup allowed scientists to uncover the rules of inheritance and gene function. These tiny insects helped reveal how traits are passed down and paved the way for modern genetics, including our understanding of mutations and DNA. Fruit flies remain a cornerstone of research, continuing to shed light on the genetic mysteries of life. Learn more from the Genetics Society of America

11. Zebrafish and Regenerative Medicine

Zebrafish enable groundbreaking research in regeneration, development, and drug discovery through their unique biology. Photo by: ChatGPT

Zebrafish have amazed researchers with their remarkable ability to regenerate organs and tissues—something humans can only dream of. Their transparent embryos allow scientists to observe development in real time, making zebrafish a unique model for studying regeneration, healing, and even genetic diseases. This tiny fish is now a major player in developmental biology and drug discovery, offering new hope for regenerative medicine. Read more from NIH

12. Chimpanzees and Hepatitis Research

Chimpanzees in medical research advanced hepatitis vaccines and treatments, transforming global infectious disease care. Photo by: ChatGPT

Chimpanzees have played a critical role in hepatitis research due to their genetic similarities to humans. Before stricter ethical guidelines limited their use, these primates were invaluable in understanding hepatitis B and C infections. Research with chimpanzees led to the development of effective vaccines and antiviral treatments, drastically reducing the global burden of hepatitis-related liver disease. Their unique contributions have left a lasting legacy in infectious disease medicine. Read more from Nature

13. Rabbits and the Development of the Rabies Vaccine

Rabbits enabled Pasteur’s breakthrough rabies vaccine, transforming infectious disease treatment in the 19th century. Photo by: ChatGPT

Rabbits played a starring role in one of the earliest triumphs of modern medicine. In the late 19th century, Louis Pasteur used rabbits to develop the first effective rabies vaccine. His experiments proved that post-exposure vaccination could prevent rabies—a revolutionary breakthrough that saved countless lives and shaped the future of infectious disease treatment. Discover more from the Pasteur Institute

14. Armadillos and Leprosy Research

Armadillos contribute to groundbreaking leprosy research, advancing global understanding and treatment of the disease. Photo by: ChatGPT

Armadillos have proven uniquely valuable in the study of leprosy due to their natural susceptibility to the disease. Scientists have used armadillos to better understand how leprosy is transmitted and to develop and test new treatments. This research has significantly improved outcomes for patients around the world, particularly in regions where leprosy remains a public health concern. More from the CDC

15. Ferrets and Influenza Studies

Ferrets play a vital role in advancing influenza research, vaccine development, and pandemic preparedness. Photo by: ChatGPT

Ferrets have become indispensable in influenza research because their respiratory systems are strikingly similar to those of humans. Scientists have relied on ferrets to understand how flu viruses infect, mutate, and spread—critical knowledge for pandemic preparedness. Their contribution has been key to developing effective flu vaccines and treatments, helping to protect global populations from seasonal and emerging influenza threats. Read more from Science

Standard Medical Disclaimer

A medical disclaimer appears on a digital screen beside a stethoscope and notepad, emphasizing the importance of professional health consultation. | Photo by Antoni Shkraba Studio on Pexels

Please note: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider with any questions or concerns about your health.

