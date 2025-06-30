15 Things That Happen in Your Body Every Second

Every single second, your body orchestrates a remarkable symphony of processes, most of which go completely unnoticed. From the firing of neurons to the replication of cells, a multitude of invisible actions keep you alive and thriving. It’s easy to take these automatic functions for granted, yet they are nothing short of extraordinary. This list uncovers some of the most fascinating and rapid activities happening inside you right now—demonstrating just how complex and wondrous the human body truly is.