15 Things in Space That Shouldn’t Exist (But Do)

Space is an endless expanse filled with astonishing mysteries that continually push the boundaries of what we think is possible. From planets with impossible weather to galaxies that shouldn’t have formed, every new discovery seems to rewrite the rules of physics. It almost feels as if the universe delights in surprising us, constantly revealing cosmic oddities that scientists struggle to explain. Here, we explore 15 of the most baffling phenomena and objects in space—things that, according to our current understanding, simply shouldn’t exist, but undeniably do.