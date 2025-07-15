15 Surprising Things That Improve Brain Function

Our brains are at the core of everything we do—thinking, remembering, creating, and even feeling happiness. Maintaining cognitive function is essential, not just for academic or professional success, but also for long-term mental well-being. While most people know about the benefits of exercise and a balanced diet, you might be surprised to learn there are many lesser-known ways to nourish and sharpen your mind. From everyday habits to unexpected lifestyle tweaks, boosting your brainpower can be both simple and enjoyable.