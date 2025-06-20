15 Surprising Facts About Dinosaurs You Didn’t Know

Dinosaurs have captivated our imaginations for generations, but much of what we think we know is just the tip of the iceberg. Beneath the surface lies a world of astonishing discoveries that continue to reshape our understanding of these ancient giants.



From dazzling colors to bizarre survival strategies, scientists have uncovered facts that defy expectations and ignite curiosity. Join us as we journey through fifteen extraordinary revelations about dinosaurs—each one challenging what you thought you knew and painting a richer, more vibrant picture of Earth’s prehistoric past.