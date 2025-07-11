15 Steps from Non-Living to Living: How Life May Have Evolved

The journey from non-living matter to living organisms is one of the most intriguing tales in the history of our planet. Understanding this transition not only illuminates the origins of life on Earth but also deepens our appreciation for the complexity of biological systems. Scientists have proposed various theories and models that describe how simple molecules evolved into the intricate forms of life we see today. This article explores 15 key steps that outline this remarkable evolution, providing insights into the processes that may have sparked the emergence of life.