15 Scientific Predictions for the Next 50 Years

The rapid acceleration of scientific and technological advancements is reshaping our world at an unprecedented pace. From breakthroughs in artificial intelligence to revolutionary strides in biotechnology, the landscape of innovation is evolving faster than ever before. This swift progress is not only transforming industries but also redefining the very fabric of society. As we look ahead, experts anticipate even more profound changes in the next five decades. In this article, we explore 15 bold scientific predictions that could redefine our future.