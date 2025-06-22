15 Science-Backed Techniques to Break Free from Gaslighting and Rebuild Emotional Resilience

Gaslighting is a form of emotional manipulation that causes victims to question their reality, memories, and self-worth. The psychological toll can be profound, often leading to anxiety, depression, and eroded self-confidence. Fortunately, recent research provides hope: science-backed techniques can help survivors reclaim their sense of self, rebuild trust in their perceptions, and foster lasting emotional resilience. This article explores 15 practical, evidence-based strategies designed to empower you on your journey to recovery and renewed confidence.