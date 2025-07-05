15 Phenomena Science Still Has No Answer For

Science has unraveled countless secrets of nature, from the structure of atoms to the vastness of galaxies. Yet, for every question answered, new mysteries arise that challenge even the most brilliant minds. Despite centuries of inquiry and astonishing technological progress, there remain phenomena that defy explanation, inviting curiosity and wonder. These unanswered questions fuel our imagination and remind us that the universe is far stranger than we can imagine. What follows are fifteen of the most fascinating puzzles science has yet to solve.