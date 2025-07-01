15 Mind-Bending Concepts About Time, According to Physics

Time shapes every moment we experience, yet its essence is elusive and often paradoxical. Physicists have long struggled to unravel time’s secrets, discovering ideas that stretch far beyond common sense. From the relativity of simultaneity to puzzling quantum effects, the study of time continually transforms our understanding of the universe.



This article invites you on a journey through 15 astonishing concepts about time, each one revealing how reality is often stranger than fiction. Prepare to rethink everything you thought you knew about the ticking of the cosmic clock.